How to get Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation?

There are many unique cosmetics in Apex Legends, and Respawn Entertainment continues to add more of them with every patch. Despite the price tags of the existing skins or their rarities, all of them are outclassed when compared to Heirlooms.

Heirlooms sets are cosmetics that come with a melee weapon skin and a matching banner pose. They usually have a special significance to the backstory of each legend and also bring exclusive animations that help make them feel even more unique.

Almost all players try to unlock the Heirloom for their favorite legend, but it can be harder than it sounds. Players who don’t want to spend any cash will need to rely on their luck, and even players who want to shell out the big bucks may find the price tag of heirlooms disheartening.

Where to get Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends on PC, Xbox, and Playstation?

Players can obtain Heirloom Shards from Apex Packs. They’re not a common drop, however, and each pack will approximately have an extremely low chance (presumed to be 0.2 percent) of dropping them.

Even if you’re extremely unlucky, there’s a bad luck protection system in place which allows players to receive Heirloom Shards on their 500th pack if they don’t receive any in their first 499 pack openings. This puts the estimated value of each Heirloom item at around 460 dollars if buying all the backs.

Having 150 Heirloom Shards lets players buy one Heirloom of their choice from the in-game Heirloom Store, a welcome change from the previous system. During the shooter’s early days, players would get an Heirloom at random, meaning they would have to luck into a set for a legend they liked.

In addition to Apex Packs, some collection events will offer specific Heirlooms for certain legends as a bonus for completing the entire collection. This usually amounts to roughly $160 before any crafting is involved, offering fans an RNG-free way of getting Heirlooms.

Additionally, some events also offer discounts in bulk Apex Packs from the in-game store, offering players another avenue to reach the 500-pack limit and obtain an heirloom with a smaller impact on their wallets.

The base amount of Packs players get from leveling up is not enough to guarantee an Heirloom, so players may need to find other ways of getting packs that count to the metric, such as from the battle pass or from free event rewards—if they don’t luck into their Heirloom of choice, that is.