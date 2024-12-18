All skins in Apex Legends Winter’s Haunt event

It’s almost time for the winter holidays, and that means it’s time for another winter event in Apex Legends, complete with skins for legends, weapons, and even a new Heirloom for Winter’s Haunt.

Winter’s Haunt is the latest edition of the traditional winter and Christmas event in Apex, and this year it brings with it an LTM that took a break in 2023: Winter Express, back once again to chug along the tracks on World’s Edge. If you’ve somehow missed this one before, you and your team have to board the train and hold it, respawning when you die, but gaining points the longer you can hold onto the train without enemies taking it. And before you ask: Yes, there’s going to be a ton of Ramparts, Caustics, Wattsons, and Newcastles playing this thing.

There’s also plenty of new skins to get to, including a new recolor for Bloodhound’s legend-specific hatchet Heirloom. Let’s dive in.

Apex Legends: All legend and weapon skins in the Winter’s Haunt event

Hell Hundr Bloodhound

Devilish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dollface Ash

This is one doll that will definitely murder you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bear-iccade Rampart

Well that’s fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bear Arms Bangalore

Blizzness casual. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alabaster Baron Ballistic

Regal and deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cold Explosives Fuse

A little villainous. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Electric Glow Wattson

Perfect weather for a hood. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cosmic Guard Newcastle

Far out, man. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I-scream R-99

No ice cream served here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ice Machine Spitfire

Putting you on ice, that is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ice Beam Charge Rifle

I’m willing to bet that beam is still pretty hot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cosmic Hit CAR SMG

Go digital. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cosmic Camo Wingman

Kind of looks like it belongs in an art museum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cold Snap Peacekeeper

“Snap” in the aim assist sense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blackfrost 30-30

Try not to be on the business end of this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Attunement Hemlok

For all your spells and items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to unlock the Winter’s Bane Bloodhound Heirloom recolor

The grand prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most Heirlooms tied to collection events, the Bloodhound Heirloom can be unlocked by unlocking all other collection event items during the event. This can be accomplished by getting these items in event loot boxes, purchasing them as part of bundles, or unlocking them directly with Apex Coins or Crafting Metals. However you get them, you’ll unlock the Heirloom after you’ve got them all.

After the event is over, the Winter’s Bane Heirloom will go into the Mythic shop, where anyone can unlock it with 150 Heirloom Shards.

