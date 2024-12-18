Forgot password
Bloodhound, Fuse, and Ballistic look down at the camera.
Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment
All skins in Apex Legends Winter’s Haunt event

A new batch of holiday skins is here.
Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
|

Published: Dec 17, 2024 07:01 pm

It’s almost time for the winter holidays, and that means it’s time for another winter event in Apex Legends, complete with skins for legends, weapons, and even a new Heirloom for Winter’s Haunt.

Winter’s Haunt is the latest edition of the traditional winter and Christmas event in Apex, and this year it brings with it an LTM that took a break in 2023: Winter Express, back once again to chug along the tracks on World’s Edge. If you’ve somehow missed this one before, you and your team have to board the train and hold it, respawning when you die, but gaining points the longer you can hold onto the train without enemies taking it. And before you ask: Yes, there’s going to be a ton of Ramparts, Caustics, Wattsons, and Newcastles playing this thing.

There’s also plenty of new skins to get to, including a new recolor for Bloodhound’s legend-specific hatchet Heirloom. Let’s dive in.

Table of contents

Apex Legends: All legend and weapon skins in the Winter’s Haunt event

Hell Hundr Bloodhound

Bloodhound skin featuring a red devil mask.
Devilish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dollface Ash

Ash wears stitched together doll's clothing and has a painted face plate.
This is one doll that will definitely murder you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bear-iccade Rampart

Rampart wears a white and purple skin with a large polar bear head.
Well that’s fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bear Arms Bangalore

Bangalore wears a white jacket and pants with a polar bear head.
Blizzness casual. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alabaster Baron Ballistic

Ballistic wears a pinstriped suit with a skull mask over his face.
Regal and deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cold Explosives Fuse

Fuse wears a white coat and goggles made to look like a mad scientist's.
A little villainous. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Electric Glow Wattson

Wattson wears a blue and purple skin.
Perfect weather for a hood. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cosmic Guard Newcastle

Newcastle wears a blue and purple skin with a psychedelic pattern.
Far out, man. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I-scream R-99

An angular R-99 SMG skin in white and blue.
No ice cream served here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ice Machine Spitfire

A large white Spitfire LMG skin with a glowing blue orb near the magazine.
Putting you on ice, that is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ice Beam Charge Rifle

A white and blue Charge Rifle skin with a glowing blue barrel.
I’m willing to bet that beam is still pretty hot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cosmic Hit CAR SMG

A CAR SMG skin with digitized graphics in green and purple.
Go digital. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cosmic Camo Wingman

A Wingman pistol skin with a white, blue, and pink camo pattern.
Kind of looks like it belongs in an art museum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cold Snap Peacekeeper

A Peacekeeper skin in white and blue with red wires around the stock and barrel.
“Snap” in the aim assist sense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blackfrost 30-30

A 30-30 rifle skin in silver and blue with red wires.
Try not to be on the business end of this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Attunement Hemlok

A Hemlok AR skin in white and blue with glowing blue designs.
For all your spells and items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to unlock the Winter’s Bane Bloodhound Heirloom recolor

An ice blue hatchet with a crow carved into the back of the head and patterns carved into the blade.
The grand prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most Heirlooms tied to collection events, the Bloodhound Heirloom can be unlocked by unlocking all other collection event items during the event. This can be accomplished by getting these items in event loot boxes, purchasing them as part of bundles, or unlocking them directly with Apex Coins or Crafting Metals. However you get them, you’ll unlock the Heirloom after you’ve got them all.

After the event is over, the Winter’s Bane Heirloom will go into the Mythic shop, where anyone can unlock it with 150 Heirloom Shards.

