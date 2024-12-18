All skins in Apex Legends Winter’s Haunt event

It’s almost time for the winter holidays, and that means it’s time for another winter event in Apex Legends, complete with skins for legends, weapons, and even a new Heirloom for Winter’s Haunt.
Winter’s Haunt is the latest edition of the traditional winter and Christmas event in Apex, and this year it brings with it an LTM that took a break in 2023: Winter Express, back once again to chug along the tracks on World’s Edge. If you’ve somehow missed this one before, you and your team have to board the train and hold it, respawning when you die, but gaining points the longer you can hold onto the train without enemies taking it. And before you ask: Yes, there’s going to be a ton of Ramparts, Caustics, Wattsons, and Newcastles playing this thing.
There’s also plenty of new skins to get to, including a new recolor for Bloodhound’s legend-specific hatchet Heirloom. Let’s dive in.
Table of contents
- Apex Legends: All legend and weapon skins in the Winter’s Haunt event
- Hell Hundr Bloodhound
- Dollface Ash
- Bear-iccade Rampart
- Bear Arms Bangalore
- Alabaster Baron Ballistic
- Cold Explosives Fuse
- Electric Glow Wattson
- Cosmic Guard Newcastle
- I-scream R-99
- Ice Machine Spitfire
- Ice Beam Charge Rifle
- Cosmic Hit CAR SMG
- Cosmic Camo Wingman
- Cold Snap Peacekeeper
- Blackfrost 30-30
- Attunement Hemlok
- How to unlock the Winter’s Bane Bloodhound Heirloom recolor
Like most Heirlooms tied to collection events, the Bloodhound Heirloom can be unlocked by unlocking all other collection event items during the event. This can be accomplished by getting these items in event loot boxes, purchasing them as part of bundles, or unlocking them directly with Apex Coins or Crafting Metals. However you get them, you’ll unlock the Heirloom after you’ve got them all.
After the event is over, the Winter’s Bane Heirloom will go into the Mythic shop, where anyone can unlock it with 150 Heirloom Shards.
Published: Dec 17, 2024 07:01 pm