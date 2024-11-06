Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Several Apex Legends skins on a purple background.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Apex Legends

All season 23 battle pass cosmetics in Apex Legends From the Rift

A free skin for Lifeline along with plenty of goodies for those willing to pay for one of the premium editions.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Nov 6, 2024 01:37 pm

Season 23 is live in Apex Legends until February, and if you buy the Premium battle pass, you can get all 51 cosmetics Respawn has to offer. If you can’t purchase it, there are two free skins and other cosmetics you can get by leveling up.

Recommended Videos

What’s included in each season 23 battle pass in Apex Legends

There are four tiers in the battle pass: Free, Premium, Ultimate, and Ultimate+. The higher the tier, the more items and cosmetics you can receive. Here is everything you can receive in each battle pass tier in Apex Legends:

Free Pass

  • 16 cosmetic items
  • 200 AC
  • 7 Apex Packs

Premium Pass

Price: 950 AC (about $10)

  • 51 cosmetic items
  • 1,300 AC
  • 1,200 Crafting Metals
  • 14 Apex Packs
  • 10 Exotic Shards

Ultimate Pass

Price: $10 (not purchasable with AC)

  • One Legendary Apex Pack
  • Two Epic Apex Packs
  • Five Rare Apex Packs
  • 1,200 Crafting Metals

Ultimate+ Pass

Price: $20 (not purchasable with AC)

  • 53 cosmetic items
  • 1,300 AC
  • 1,200 Crafting Metals
  • 14 Apex Packs
  • 20 Exotic Shards

All season 23 split one battle pass skins in Apex Legends From the Rift

The battle pass cosmetics include skins, frames, emotes, tracker art, music, holos, and weapon charms. We’ll present you the gun and Legend skins included in the season 23 split one battle pass, with 12 Epic skins and six Legendary ones. Out of those 18 skins, two skins are free, including one for Lifeline, and two are exclusive to Ultimate+. Here are all the skins available in the season 23 split one battle pass in Apex Legends From the Rift:

Vantage Tundra Tracker (Epic)

Tundra Tracker From the Rift skin
Available at level one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kraber Cold Ctastrophe (Epic)

Kraber From the Rift skin.
Unlock at level one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Volt Plasma Imprint (Epic)

Volt From the Rift skin.
You must be level seven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Caustic Toxic Alchemist (Legendary)

The Toxic Alchemist skin for Caustic in Apex Legends.
Reach level 10 to get this skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Caustic Astral Anomaly (Legendary)

The Astral Anomaly skin for Caustic in Apex Legends.
This one is only for Ultimate+. Screenshot by Dot Esports

R-301 Frostfire (Epic)

The Frostfire skin for the R-301 gun in Apex Legends.
Requires level 14. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Horizon Dark Voyager (Epic)

The Dark Voyager skin for Horizon in Apex Legends.
Available at level 20. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Devotion Devoted Flow (Epic)

The Devoted Flow skin for the Devotion gun in Apex Legends.
You must reach level 23 to get this skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rampage Lethal Dose (Legendary)

The Lethal Dose skin for the Rampage gun in Apex Legends
Unlocks at level 30. Screenshot by Dot Esports

L-Star Ectoplasmic Reductor (Epic)

The Ectoplasmic Redcutor skin for the L-Star gun in Apex Legends.
A free skin at level 32. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nemesis Glacial Shatter (Epic)

The Glacial Shatter skin for the Nemesis gin in Apex Legends.
Available at level 36. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ash Frigid Gaze (Legendary)

The Frigid Gaze skin for Ash in Apex Legends.
Must be level 40 to get this skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ash Star Cluster (Legendary)

The Star Cluster skin for Ash in Apex Legends.
Exclusive to Ultimate+. Screenshot by Dot Esports

C.A.R Toxic Infuser (Epic)

The Toxic Infuser skin for the C.A.R. gun
Requires level 41. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lifeline Corrupt Plasma (Epic)

The Corrupt Plasma skin for Lifeline in Apex Legends.
Unlocks at level 44 and is free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seer Alternative Artist (Epic)

The Alternative Artist skin for Seer in Apex Legends.
Reach level 50 to unlock it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

G7 Scout Void Scout (Epic)

The Void Scout skin for the G7 Scout gun in Apex Legends.
Available at level 54. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mozambique Phase Crusher (Legendary)

The Phase Crusher skin for the Mozambique gun in Apex Legends.
The last reward from the battle pass at level 60. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.