All season 23 battle pass cosmetics in Apex Legends From the Rift

A free skin for Lifeline along with plenty of goodies for those willing to pay for one of the premium editions.
Season 23 is live in Apex Legends until February, and if you buy the Premium battle pass, you can get all 51 cosmetics Respawn has to offer. If you can’t purchase it, there are two free skins and other cosmetics you can get by leveling up.
What’s included in each season 23 battle pass in Apex Legends
There are four tiers in the battle pass: Free, Premium, Ultimate, and Ultimate+. The higher the tier, the more items and cosmetics you can receive. Here is everything you can receive in each battle pass tier in Apex Legends:
Free Pass
16 cosmetic items
200 AC
7 Apex Packs
Premium Pass
Price: 950 AC (about $10)
51 cosmetic items
1,300 AC
1,200 Crafting Metals
14 Apex Packs
10 Exotic Shards
Ultimate Pass
Price: $10 (not purchasable with AC)
One Legendary Apex Pack
Two Epic Apex Packs
Five Rare Apex Packs
1,200 Crafting Metals
Ultimate+ Pass
Price: $20 (not purchasable with AC)
53 cosmetic items
1,300 AC
1,200 Crafting Metals
14 Apex Packs
20 Exotic Shards
All season 23 split one battle pass skins in Apex Legends From the Rift
The battle pass cosmetics include skins, frames, emotes, tracker art, music, holos, and weapon charms. We’ll present you the gun and Legend skins included in the season 23 split one battle pass, with 12 Epic skins and six Legendary ones. Out of those 18 skins, two skins are free, including one for Lifeline, and two are exclusive to Ultimate+. Here are all the skins available in the season 23 split one battle pass in Apex Legends From the Rift:
