All season 23 battle pass cosmetics in Apex Legends From the Rift

Season 23 is live in Apex Legends until February, and if you buy the Premium battle pass, you can get all 51 cosmetics Respawn has to offer. If you can’t purchase it, there are two free skins and other cosmetics you can get by leveling up.

What’s included in each season 23 battle pass in Apex Legends

There are four tiers in the battle pass: Free, Premium, Ultimate, and Ultimate+. The higher the tier, the more items and cosmetics you can receive. Here is everything you can receive in each battle pass tier in Apex Legends:

Free Pass

16 cosmetic items

200 AC

7 Apex Packs

Premium Pass

Price: 950 AC (about $10)

51 cosmetic items

1,300 AC

1,200 Crafting Metals

14 Apex Packs

10 Exotic Shards

Ultimate Pass

Price: $10 (not purchasable with AC)

One Legendary Apex Pack

Two Epic Apex Packs

Five Rare Apex Packs

1,200 Crafting Metals

Ultimate+ Pass

Price: $20 (not purchasable with AC)

53 cosmetic items

1,300 AC

1,200 Crafting Metals

14 Apex Packs

20 Exotic Shards

All season 23 split one battle pass skins in Apex Legends From the Rift

The battle pass cosmetics include skins, frames, emotes, tracker art, music, holos, and weapon charms. We’ll present you the gun and Legend skins included in the season 23 split one battle pass, with 12 Epic skins and six Legendary ones. Out of those 18 skins, two skins are free, including one for Lifeline, and two are exclusive to Ultimate+. Here are all the skins available in the season 23 split one battle pass in Apex Legends From the Rift:

Vantage Tundra Tracker (Epic)

Available at level one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kraber Cold Ctastrophe (Epic)

Unlock at level one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Volt Plasma Imprint (Epic)

You must be level seven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Caustic Toxic Alchemist (Legendary)

Reach level 10 to get this skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Caustic Astral Anomaly (Legendary)

This one is only for Ultimate+. Screenshot by Dot Esports

R-301 Frostfire (Epic)

Requires level 14. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Horizon Dark Voyager (Epic)

Available at level 20. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Devotion Devoted Flow (Epic)

You must reach level 23 to get this skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rampage Lethal Dose (Legendary)

Unlocks at level 30. Screenshot by Dot Esports

L-Star Ectoplasmic Reductor (Epic)

A free skin at level 32. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nemesis Glacial Shatter (Epic)

Available at level 36. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ash Frigid Gaze (Legendary)

Must be level 40 to get this skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ash Star Cluster (Legendary)

Exclusive to Ultimate+. Screenshot by Dot Esports

C.A.R Toxic Infuser (Epic)

Requires level 41. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lifeline Corrupt Plasma (Epic)

Unlocks at level 44 and is free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seer Alternative Artist (Epic)

Reach level 50 to unlock it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

G7 Scout Void Scout (Epic)

Available at level 54. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mozambique Phase Crusher (Legendary)

The last reward from the battle pass at level 60. Screenshot by Dot Esports

