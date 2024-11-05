Forgot password
Lifeline flashes a peace sign at the camera while leaning on her floating drone.
Image via Respawn Entertainment
All Lifeline’s reworked abilities in Apex Legends season 23, From the Rift

A season all about going back to the beginning moves towards the future in a big way for one of the OG Legends.
Apex Legends‘ season 23, From the Rift, is here with a big dose of nostalgia, turning back the clock to the beginning of the battle royale. But it also has a big change for one of the game’s original characters, Lifeline.

The O.G. support healer got some big buffs in the new season, as teased in the trailer that dropped alongside the update this morning. Here’s all that’s new in Lifeline’s rework in Apex Legends season 23.

New Lifeline abilities in Apex Legends season 23

Apex Legend Lifeline smiling at the camera
Smile if you just got buffed. Image via Respawn Entertainment

New Ultimate – D.O.C. Halo

Lifeline’s long-overdue Ultimate change is a massive shift for the character, who used to just call in a care package with some very hit-or-miss “high quality defensive gear” items inside, and in later seasons an Evo cache to level up armors. Now, she instead will throw down her D.O.C. drone to spawn a shield that she and her team can stand inside of. While inside, players can use health and consumables faster.

The shield has no roof, however, meaning enemy teams will easily be able to throw grenades or drop other Ultimates such as Bangalore’s or Fuse’s within it to deal damage.

New Tactical – D.O.C. Heal Drone

Lifeline’s D.O.C. (Drone of Compassion) ability gets a big buff with season 23. Instead of just placing the drone down, it can now be assigned to teleport to an ally within range to begin healing them immediately, attaching to them and following along as they move.

New Passive – Combat Glide

Lifeline’s passive rework now gives her some fun, as she is able to grab on to D.O.C. and glide “for a few seconds,” and it’s also able to revive teammates like it has been in the past. This new ability can be switched to either be a hold or toggle button from the options menu.

Lifeline abilities in season 23 rework for Apex Legends
All new, all Lifeline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a large-scale rework for Lifeline that’s been under development for some time now. She’s received multiple buffs in the past for her various abilities, but this one that ditches the ultimate for something new and more centered around healing will hopefully be a welcome change for those who enjoy playing as the legend.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

