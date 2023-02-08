Where to find a Mandrake in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy lets players experience almost every element of the Harry Potter franchise. You’ll be able to battle dangerous wizards, trolls, and goblins, all while attending a few classes along the way.

You’ll learn from classes about the dark arts, potions, herbology, and a few others throughout your playthrough. This is where you’ll meet various characters, learn how to defend yourself, and have an overall hoot of a time.

As it turns out, you can use certain things like Mandrakes and jumping cabbages to defend yourself. This is where classes like Herbology definitely come in handy.

Where do I find a Mandrake in Hogwarts Legacy?

The first time you’ll get a taste of gardening is in Professor Garlick’s Herbology class. Players will get to rip a Mandrake out of its pot and transfer it to another. From then on, you’ll be able to spot a Mandrake in the ground in your travels throughout the magical landscape.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

To find a Mandrake, you’ll have to head into the Forbidden Forest. There’ll be a small home, as shown on the map above, and after fighting a few undead characters lurking around the house, you’ll be able to spot a big tree. Next to said tree, there’ll be a corpse with a note explaining the final minutes of their life, but next to the body will be three Mandrakes.

You can also buy Mandrake seeds and grow them yourself from the Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade. They’ll set you back 800G, but you can grow them as long as you own a large potting table.

There you have it, now you can use them to deafen your enemies. Just make sure you wear earplugs; they have a tendency to yell.