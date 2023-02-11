How to solve the Hogsmeade Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

There are several side missions and quests in Hogwarts Legacy that you can complete to hone in on your magic and improve relations with other characters. Besides side quests, you’ll also come across several puzzles, catacombs, and trials. Merlin Trials are one of the activities you will find all around the highlands, and you can complete them to increase Gear Inventory slots in Hogwarts Legacy.

To find Merlin Trials, you need to look for the leaf symbol on the map across all the different regions. If you have traveled to that region before, make sure to keep a note of its location to return and complete the trial later. Merlin Trials require players to do certain activities like collecting butterflies, rearranging boxes, lighting lamps with fire spells, and similar tasks.

You can also track how many Merlin Trials you have completed so far from the Challenges section in the game.

Here’s how to solve all the Hogsmeade Valley Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where are the Hogsmeade Valley Merlin Trials located in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios | Remix by Dipanjan

There are five Merlin Trials you’ll come across in Hogsmeade Valley, and each of them is marked with the leaf symbol. Check the yellow circles on the image above to learn the location of all five Merlin Trials. Three of them are located near East Hogsmeade Valley and Falbarton Castle, while one is located directly north of Hogsmeade, and the other one is east of Hogsmeade Village. To start any of the Merlin Trials, you will need Mallowsweet Leaves, and the best place to buy them is the Magic Neep shop at Hogsmeade Village.

How to solve the Merlin Trial north of Hogsmeade Village in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios | Remix by Dipanjan

The first Merlin Trial is located directly north of Hogsmeade Village. Check the yellow circle on the map above to see its exact location. For this one, you need to destroy five stone slabs using spells. You can use Confringo to break these stone slabs, as you’ll get this spell quite early in the game.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The first three stone slabs are located right in front of the Merlin Trial stone dial. Using Revelio allows you to identify the stone slabs as they start glowing with a blue tinge.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The other two slabs are located just behind the Merlin Trial stone dial. Check the image above for their locations.

How to solve the Merlin Trial at East Hogsmeade Valley in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios | Remix by Dipanjan

For the next Merlin Trial, you need to travel to the East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame. This one is located north of the East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame. Check the yellow circle on the map image above for its location.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios | Remix by Dipanjan

In this Merlin Trial, you need to light up lamps by using any fire spell. You can use Incendio or Confringo to light the lamps. The first and second lamps are located north of the Merlin Trial at the yellow arrows above in the image.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The third lamp is located on the right-hand side of the Merlin Trial stone dial.

How to solve the Merlin Trial north of Falbarton Castle in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios | Remix by Dipanjan

The next Merlin Trial is located just north of Falbarton Castle. There are two Merlin Trials in this area, so check the yellow circle on the map image above for the exact location of this challenge. For this Merlin Trial, you need to move a circular rock and slot it into a designated spot.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The circular object is located north of the Merlin Trail stone dial. You can use spells like Depulso, Wingaridium Leviosa, or even the Basic Cast to roll the stone ball down the valley toward the slot.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

Your character will slide down the valley as well, so make sure to push the circular ball enough to let it start rolling on its own.

How to solve the Merlin Trail at Falbarton Castle in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios | Remix by Dipanjan

The next Merlin Trial is located just north of the Falbarton Castle Floo Flame at the yellow arrow on the map image above. This Merlin Trial requires you to bring three groups of butterflies to three different stone pillars. Start the quest by using the Mallowsweet Leaves on the stone dial.

The first group of butterflies is located just in front of the Merlin Trial stone dial. Use Lumos to attract the butterflies and stand in front of one of the pillars to light it up.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The second set of butterflies is located near the broken wall on the southern side of the Merlin Trial stone dial.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The third group of butterflies is located in the cave just beside the Merlin Trial stone dial. Jump inside, and use Lumos to lure out the butterflies. Take them in front of the pillar to automatically activate it and complete this Merlin Trial.

How to solve the Merlin Trail east of Hogsmeade Village in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios | Remix by Dipanjan

The last Merlin Trial is located east of Hogsmeade Village. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see its location. Once you’re there, scatter the Mallowsweet Leaves on the stone dial to start the trial.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

Once the trial starts, use Revelio to see the quest objects. For this one, you’ll also need to collect three groups of butterflies and place them at the stone pillars. Using Revelio highlights the interactable objects in the area with a blue tinge as shown in the image above.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

To catch and bring butterflies to the pillars, simply use the Lumos spell in front of these magical creatures. The first group of butterflies is located east toward the cave. The other two sets of butterflies are located closer to the cave, and you might face a couple of enemies here. Eliminate the enemies and take a right from the cave’s entrance to find the other two sets of butterflies.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

Bring these butterflies to the Merlin Trial and stand in front of each pillar. The butterflies will automatically interact with the pillars to light them up, and you’ll complete this trial. This is how you can complete all five Hogsmeade Valley Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy.