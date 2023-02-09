Every part of the Hogwarts castle and general world within Hogwarts Legacy seems to be always alive and changing constantly. This is perhaps most true within the iconic Room of Requirement, which is a location that constantly evolves to fulfill those in need and is also a location where players will find a Golden Snitch flying around.

The Golden Snitch is perhaps the most iconic and tricky ball that is part of the wizarding world’s famous Quidditch sport. Qudditich itself is not playable in Hogwarts Legacy, but the appearance of the Golden Snitch has players wondering if they can at least obtain a Quidditch-related memento.

Related: How to create a Harry Potter character in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Can you get the Golden Snitch in Hogwarts Legacy?

While navigating through the debris and exploring the Room of Requirement for the first time, players will come across a Golden Snitch. It will zip past them and the main character will wonder aloud whether they actually saw a Golden Snitch or not because of how quickly it moved.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

If you walk toward the direction that the Golden Snitch zoomed away in, you will be able to hear and see it behind some wooden planks. Because the Golden Snitch is here and because the main character comments on it, it’s difficult to know whether players are supposed to try and obtain it or not.

The Golden Snitch is not an obtainable asset and is simply a red herring. It seems like it was included to demonstrate that players could obtain secret loot hidden in the area where it remains floating but instead simply confused most players since they believed that they were supposed to try to catch it rather than obtain the loot near it.

While it’s sad that you can’t catch yourself a Golden Snitch, you can get the loot that it is attempting to reveal to you. The area the Golden Snitch is flying in cannot be reached, but players can utilize a spell to summon the stacked chests sitting right beneath it.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

The nearby painting previously made a joke with the word “summon” in it after the Golden Snitch flew by to allude to what players need to do next, which is to utilize Accio to pull the stacked chests toward them. Once they are fully against the wood, players can release the Accio spell and interact with the chests to obtain a random gear piece.