The best spells to use in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, your proficiency with magic is what separates you from passing a class to flunking out. It is also key to surviving outside the school walls, or becoming part of the history books—and not in a good way.

But there are multiple different ways to use magic in and out of Hogwarts, whether you’re trying to illuminate your surroundings in a dark forest, battling evil witches, or pulling some textbooks towards you during Charms class to show off among your housemates.

Knowing the best spells to use in certain situations is also important, because it doesn’t matter how strong a spell is if it’s not the most ideal choice. If you’re taking your first steps into the world, here are some of the best spells to keep in mind when you find yourself in a pinch while exploring.

Best combat spells in Hogwarts Legacy

Avada Kadabra: Shoots a jet of green light, and after a short moment, instantly kills the targeted enemy. The classic Killing Curse.

Protego/Stupefy: The best way to counter a spell or physical attack. Protego summons an invisible shield that blocks incoming damage, and after holding for a few seconds, the player counters by Stupefying an enemy into a quick stun state.

Bombarda: Shoots target with magical energy blast, creates an area-of-effect explosion. Perfect for large groups of enemies that are grouped together.

Confringo: Ranged fire spell that hurls a fireball towards a target, which can ignite certain targets and take down enemy shields.

Imperio: Temporarily turns an opponent into an ally during battle. Great for helping during overwhelming moments.

Expelliarmus: Disarm an opponent, making them lose their wand or weapon. A good way to render an enemy relatively helpless or harmless.

Best utility spells in Hogwarts Legacy