How to use Stupefy in Hogwarts Legacy

In the world of Harry Potter, wizards and witches are familiar with the Stupefy spell as one of the quickest ways to dispatch an opponent in battle. True to its name, the spell renders any target unconscious, making it a perfect tool to end a battle without using deadly force.

In Hogwarts Legacy, however, the spell is used in conjunction with another widely-used spell called Protego, which is a charm that protects the caster with an invisible shield that reflects spells and blocks physical attacks.

Using the Stupefy spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Unfortunately for anyone looking to knock out their next enemy, the Stupefy spell isn’t a normal spell that can be cast by players in the game. Instead, it is used as a sort of counter-spell, after a normal Protego cast successfully blocks an enemy spell or physical attack.

In combat, the player character briefly warns the user of an oncoming attack with a glowing indicator that pulses around their head, before the strike reaches. In that time, the player can press the corresponding button to cast the Protego spell to block any damage.

If a player holds down that same button for a few extra moments, however, they will cast Stupefy to an aggressor, which stun-locks them for a few seconds. In that time, players are able to launch a quick counter-attack or create some space between them and the opposition. It’s a great spell and is one of the first spells that new users learn near the beginning of the game.