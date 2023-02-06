Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is finally out after several years of development, but players have already noticed a notable absence from the game. Quidditch is the premier sport in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, prominently featured in both the movie and book series as a central point.

Given Hogwarts Legacy faithful recreation of Hogwarts and the surrounding wizard world, many assumed that Quidditch would be a part of the action RPG’s launch. Though the Quidditch pitch is still on Hogwarts grounds, players have noticed that players cannot actually partake in the sport. This is everything we know about Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy so far.

Will Quidditch be in Hogwarts Legacy?

Currently, Quidditch is not available to play in Hogwarts Legacy. This was officially confirmed in the FAQ for the game, confirming that there is no Quidditch. In story, Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black says that the Quidditch season has been canceled due to an injury that occurred in the previous semester.

Though Quidditch is not currently in Hogwarts Legacy upon the game’s initial launch, this has not deterred players from believing that it will eventually be added to the game in a later DLC. It is entirely possible that developers Avalanche may look to improve the game’s flying systems in the weeks after launch, perhaps to tighten the potential future Quidditch mini-game.

A leak on Twitter by user Bigby shared that Quidditch was allegedly in production earlier in the game’s development cycle. Unless the concept was entirely scrapped, there is still hope that fans of Harry Potter could still see the fantasy sport make its debut in Hogwarts Legacy. Until then, players will have to be content with flying their broom around an empty Quidditch field.