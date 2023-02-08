Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of Our Love location: Floating candles map solution

Ghost of Our Love is a side quest in Hogwarts Legacy that is essentially a run-of-the-mill treasure hunt. It becomes available after completing ‘The Hunt For The Missing Pages,’ a main quest from Nearly Headless Nick.

Once you start it, you’ll receive a treasure map showing a forest, a bridge, and floating candles, which is basically a puzzle that needs to be solved to show you where to find the treasure and complete the quest.

Knowing that is one thing, but actually solving it can be a bit of a head-scratcher considering how vast the map is. There are countless areas to explore, but only one of them is the correct solution.

Ghost of Our Love floating candles map solution in Hogwarts Legacy

The floating candle map is pointing toward one place and one place only—the Forbidden Forest. There are some extra steps, however. First, you’ll need to go there at night. Then, you’ll need to look at the crossroads and the bridge near the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame, which is about halfway between Hogwarts and Hogsmeade.

Once you’re there, cast the Lumos spell. Three floating candles will spawn. Follow the floating candles. They’ll lead you to a treasure chest. Open it and retrieve the Treasure-Seeker’s Scarf, which will complete the quest.

Image via Avalanche Software

The Treasure-Seeker’s Scarf is purely cosmetic, but it does let you change the appearance of some other items too, giving your witch or wizard a totally unique look fitting for an adventurer and explorer, hence the name.