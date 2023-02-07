One of the most anticipated titles of the year, Hogwarts Legacy, is finally out, and players from all around the world have been tuning in to the wizarding world.

Many players and critics have been praising the game, with one of its aspects being a pivotal feature—exploring the world around them. Those who have watched the movies set in the Harry Potter universe, or read the books, are more than familiar with the fact that the magical world is vast and full of different creatures, spells, and characters to uncover.

Many times during their journey, players will be needed to embark on varying quests in Hogwarts Legacy. Like every open-world game, Avalanche Studios’ production is full of missions and tasks that will take you to new places.

Sometimes, however, players will need to visit certain areas during the day or night, depending on the quests they’re doing or the creatures they’re looking for. And while time in the game flows by itself, it’s also possible to switch from day to night and vice versa in a very simple way.

How to change time from night to day in Hogwarts Legacy?

To change the current time to night or day during their playthrough in Hogwarts Legacy, players need to open the map menu. Once they do, they will have the option to wait. Once they do it, the game time will switch to day or night, depending on what it currently is in your game.

Once the map menu is opened, PlayStation and Xbox users will have to press the right stick (R3) to wait. PC players, on the other hand, will be needed to press F.