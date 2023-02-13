How to use the Musical Map to find treasure in the Solved by the Bell quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, action-packed, and immersive game set in the 1800s. As it was inspired by the Harry Potter novels, players can experience the joys and trials of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry while uncovering the mysteries enveloping the wizarding world.

You may also encounter several puzzling and challenging side quests, each with a unique set of objectives. One of the side quests you might encounter is called Solved by the Bell. This quest requires you to complete two objectives: discovering an item and using a musical map to find treasure.

So, how do you use the musical map in the Solved by the Bell quest to find treasure in Hogwarts Legacy?

How to use the musical map to find treasure, explained

To unlock the Solved by the Bell quest, you must complete the main quest, Tomes and Tribulations. Once you’ve unlocked the Solved by the Bell quest, you will be given two objectives: find the item and use the musical map to find the treasure.

You must head to the quest’s location on your map to find the item. The quest starts at Henrietta’s Hideaway, a dungeon in the Manor Cape region.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

When you arrive, follow the quest guide to find the door or head towards the southeastern cliff and descend the stairs.

If you’ve completed the Hippogriff Marks the Spot quest, this next part will be familiar as you must complete the cube puzzle.

When you enter the dungeon, cast Incendio on the left statue, revealing a cube.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

Then, cast Accio on the cube and move it onto the left pedestal.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

To unlock the hidden door between the two pillars, cast Incendio on the left cube and Glacius on the right cube.

Next, head through the door and into the next room, where you must defeat the Ashwinder Soldiers, Rangers, Duelists, Executioners, Duelists, and Scouts.

Once you’ve defeated the Ashwinders, take the stairs to the left, and follow the path to the second level. At the first narrow walkway, cast Arresto Momentum on the left wall so you can walk past it.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

In the next room, there is another Ashwinder for you to defeat. And even more as you head down into the next room.

After defeating all of the Ashwinders, make your way toward the alcove beneath the staircase. As you near the wall, it will open up a path.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The musical map is located to your left as soon as you enter the next room.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

Once you’ve found the map, you can progress to the second objective: using the musical map to find the treasure.

The map shows you where you need to go and hints to help you solve the puzzle.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

To complete the next objective, travel to Clagmar Castle on the Clagmar Coast.

After arriving, head inside the courtyard, and you’ll see the bells to your left. To complete this challenge, you must hit the bells in the following order: nine, three, two, seven, three, one, six, and seven.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

If you get it right, a familiar tune will play, and your chest will appear to your left.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

Inside the chest will be your treasure, the Treasure-Seeker’s Longcoat.

While it is time-consuming and challenging, this is how to use the musical map to find treasure in the Solved by the Bell quest in Hogwarts Legacy.