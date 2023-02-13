Hogwarts Legacy Hippogriff Marks the Spot guide: How to use Henrietta’s map to find the treasure

In Hogwarts Legacy, players are given several choices regarding their Hogwarts House, cosmetics, and how they’d like to play the game. So, if you love to complete side content or earn all of the achievements in a game, you can do that.

One of the side quests you may encounter is The Hippogriff Marks the Spot. Even though it is a side quest, some requirements must be met to unlock it. If you have unlocked this quest, you must complete two objectives to finish this quest. And for one of those objectives, you’ll need to use a map to find the treasure.

So, how do you use Henrietta’s map to find the treasure?

Hippogriff Marks the Spot: How to use Henrietta’s map

To unlock this quest, you must finish the main quest, Tomes and Tribulations. Once you have The Hippogriff Marks the Spot quest, you will be tasked with the objectives: retrieve the rolled parchment from the table in Poidsear Castle and use Henrietta’s Map to find the treasure.

The first objective is easy to complete. Travel to Poidsear Castle and follow the quest marker to collect Henrietta’s map from a table within the castle grounds.

When you open the map, it illustrates where you need to go and other relevant puzzle information.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

For the next objective, you’ll need to travel to Henrietta’s Hideaway, a dungeon in the Manor Cape region.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

When you mark Henrietta’s Hideaway, you’ll be shown a path to the entrance. However, if you don’t mark the hideaway, you can find the door down the stairs of the southeast cliff. Upon entering the dungeon, you’ll need to cast Incendio on the left statue. This section of the wall will move to reveal a cube.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

You must then cast Accio on the cube and move it to the left pedestal.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

While Henrietta’s map illustrates where you need to cast Incendio and Glacius, the cubes also depict which spells must be used on them. So, cast Incendio on the left and Glacius on the right.

After casting the correct spells on each cube, the rock wall between the pillars disappears, and a door opens. Follow the path and defeat the Ashwinder Rangers, Executioners, Soldiers, Duelists, and Scouts inside the room.

At the center of the room, there is a giant Hippogriff statue. As per the instructions on Henrietta’s map, you’ll need to light and extinguish certain fires around the statue.

You’ll first need to cast Incendio and light all the fires. And using the map as your guide, cast Glacius to extinguish the fires at positions two, five, six, and eight.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

When you’ve completed the puzzle, you can find your treasure chest through the hole in the far stone wall. Inside, you’ll obtain your treasure, the Treasure-Seeker’s Gloves.

This quest has many parts, but as long as you follow the directions on Henrietta’s map, you can complete the Hogwarts Legacy The Hippogriff Marks the Spot quest.