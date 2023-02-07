All missable achievements in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has made its way to shelves and the title brings the heat with a series of exciting battles, difficult challenges, and peculiar characters to encounter along the way.

As you trek through Hogwarts and the areas around it, you’ll likely have to collect a certain number of pages or other materials that’ll go toward earning a trophy. While grinding through the game’s story can lead to almost all the trophies available, you could miss a couple.

Completing a game is a rewarding experience, but getting 100 percent completion is the next step. For you to 100 percent Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be looking at roughly 80 hours of gameplay—as long as you don’t miss any achievements.

What are the missable trophies in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image via Avalanche Software

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to get 100 percent completion by the end of your first playthrough, you’ll be sorely disappointed. The game requires multiple playthroughs to acquire that sweet platinum trophy.

Here’s a list of the missable trophies:

The Toast of Town

The Auror’s Apprentice

The Gryffindor in the Graveyard

The Wise Owl

Each one of these trophies will be earned depending on what house you chose. Once a player has reached the Map Chamber for the first time, they’ll be rewarded with one of the aforementioned achievements.

You’ll have to go through the start multiple times to get each and every achievement. As soon as that’s complete, you have your 100 percent.

It’ll likely add some time to your Hogwarts playthrough. It’s as easy as that; now you can show off all your achievements to your friends. You’ll just have to speed-run it.