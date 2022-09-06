How to choose your Hogwarts House and wand early for Hogwarts Legacy

Even though Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming RPG title set in the world of Harry Potter, has been delayed to Feb. 10, 2023, the developers have allowed players to choose their Hogwarts House and wand prior to the release.

That’s correct, in Hogwarts Legacy players get to choose whether they want to be a part of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw houses, instead of being assigned one by the famous Sorting Hat. And you can also pick your wand ahead of time.

In case you want to sort out your Hogwarts House and your wand in Hogwarts Legacy, there are just a few steps that you need to complete and it’s all very simple. You’ll need to transfer your Hogwarts House and wand data from Wizarding World to Hogwarts Legacy.

How to choose your Hogwarts House and wand prior to Hogwarts Legacy release

Access the Wizarding World website and log in to your account. If you don’t have one already, simply create a new account.

Once you’re logged in, complete the Sorting Ceremony and the Wand Ceremony quizzes on Wizarding World.

After you’re done with the quizzes, simply click the copy button to get your eight-digit code.

Head to the Warner Bros. Games website and log in to your account. If you don’t have one set up, simply create a fresh one like you did in the first step for Wizarding World.

After you’re logged in to Warner Bros. Games website, it should prompt you to paste your eight-digit code. Once you do it, your Wizarding World data will be linked to your Warner Bros. Games account, and the Hogwarts House you choose and your wand will be carried on to Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on Feb. 10, 2023. The release date for Nintendo Switch will be revealed soon, according to Warner Bros. Games.