How to solve the Brocburrow Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

Wizards and witches around the globe have started their newest magical adventures with the release of Hogwarts Legacy. There’s much to explore in the Wizarding World and plenty of puzzles to solve.

It will be tough to travel around the game’s map without running into the Merlin Trials. Players will first learn about them from Nora Treadwell in Lower Hogsfield, which is just south of Hogwarts, relatively early on in their adventures. After completing Treadwell’s quest, you’ll unlock Merlin Trials found around the Wizarding World.

Merlin Trials are abundant in the open world; there’s a grand total of 95 of them for players to discover. You’ll find them scattered all across roads, towns, and tucked away in dense forests. Some of them are simpler to solve than others, while some are quite tricky. You may not be able to complete all of them right away since several involve spells you may not learn until later in the game. Completing all Merlin Trials increases your inventory size from 20 to 24 slots.

To start a Merlin Trial, you’ll need to put Mallowsweet leaves on the platform. From there, each puzzle is different. Some will require you to move objects around onto different platforms with Accio, while others require you to ignite stones with Incendio.

Related: How to make all Hogwarts Legacy potions: all ingredients, recipes, and effects

The Merlin Trial in Brocburrow is relatively easy to solve, but players may have difficulty finding the actual puzzle after activating the platform.

Brocburrow Merlin Trial solution in Hogwarts Legacy

The Brocburrow Merlin Trial is one of the many puzzles that require the Accio spell. To start it, place Mallowsweet leaves on the platform found in the middle of the town, then head south down a dirt path until you reach a hollowed-out platform.

From there, run up the hill, passing short walls made of stacked rocks, until you see a giant sphere. Cast Accio on the sphere to get it rolling down the hill in the direction of the hollowed-out platform. It will eventually make its way to the platform, although you may need to cast Accio a couple more times to ensure it goes in the right direction.