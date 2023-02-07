Hogwarts Legacy door puzzles guide: How to solve the numbered animal door puzzles

Hogwarts Legacy has all kinds of different puzzles like many other open-world RPGs that came before it, but the numbered animal door puzzles scattered throughout Hogwarts are a unique take on them.

But what on earth do all the symbols mean, and how the heck do you solve the puzzle?

Knowing the answer to those questions is the difference between being stuck at the door for hours or entering them with ease and retrieving the loot behind them. Fear not, however; we’ve got you covered.

How to solve the numbered animal door puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy

The first and most important step in solving the numbered animal door puzzles is retrieving the Arithmancy Study Guide Page, which is described as: “A page torn from an Arithmancy study guide that contains a list of numbers assigned to various magical beasts.”

You can find it by heading to the Divination Classroom Floo Flame, walking across the rafters and taking the first right turn, finding the numbered animal door puzzle next to a blackboard, and opening the blue chest.

The Arithmancy Study Guide Page shows you that each symbol of an animal is assigned to a specific number.

The owl is zero, the unicorn is one, the goat is two, the three-headed dragon is three, the bird on a branch is four, the five-legged critter is five, the salamander is six, the beast with four tentacles is seven, the spider is eight, and the multi-tentacled beast is nine.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

The next step is understanding how this code translates into the animal door puzzle. Basically, each animal door puzzle has a number of triangular equations to solve, with the numbers on the outside adding up to the one in the middle.

One is a question mark, which is the one that needs to be solved, and the correct answer is the animal symbol that corresponds to whatever that number is. It might sound complex, but it’s simple in practice.

In the picture below, for example, the correct answer in the first triangular equation would be five, so the five-legged critter, since the number in the middle (nine) is the summation of two, three (the three-headed dragon appears at the top, which represents three), and five—which is the mystery number required to complete the puzzle.

As for the triangular equation beneath that, which is a little easier to solve, the answer would be three, so the three-headed dragon, since the number in the middle (four) is the summation of one, zero, and three.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

The third and final step is to use the dial next to the numbered animal door puzzle to change the symbol and enter the answer and solve it. After that, you’ll be able to enter the door, where you’ll usually find some loot.

That’s all there is to it. If you follow these steps, especially the first one, which is collecting the Arithmancy Study Guide Page, you’ll be able to solve these numbered animal door puzzles in no time. You can, of course, solve them without it simply by using trial and error, but it will take a lot longer to do.