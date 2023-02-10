Hogwarts Legacy pets: Can you have a pet in Hogwarts Legacy?

Among all the other exciting things that come with being a witch or wizard in the Harry Potter universe, one aspect that has been of interest to fans is magical pets. Harry, for example, has Hedwig the Snowy Owl. Ron has Scabbers the Rat—although it ends up being something else. Hermione has Crookshanks the Cat, and Neville has Trevor the Toad.

So, now fans are able to become a witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy, it’s no surprise many want to know if they can have pets too, and if so, what they can choose.

Can you have a pet in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can sort of have pets in Hogwarts Legacy. They’re not traditional pets in the traditional sense who will act as a companion, follow your character around, or even fight alongside you. Instead, you can catch and tame creatures to protect them, including:

Diricrawl

Golden Snidget

Hippogriff

Kneazles

Mooncalf

Puffskeins

Thestrals

Unicorns

There are, however, a few prerequisites you’ll need to complete before you can do this.

The first one is attending the Beast class and talking to Poppy Sweeting, then interacting with her Puffskein. After that, you’ll receive a creature brush and beast feed in your spell inventory.

Next, you’ll need to complete ‘The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom’ quest. You’ll receive the nab-sack for doing so, which is the item you need to be able to capture the creatures you find. This quest will unlock automatically after completing ‘Tomes and Tribulations’—a main story quest that unlocks the Room of Requirement.

The creatures you catch will be housed in the Vivarium in the Room of Requirement, where they can be bred, raised, and trained, and also used to help upgrade items and gear.