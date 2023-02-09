How to discover more gear traits in Hogwarts Legacy

Harry Potter fans around the world now have a sizable RPG that’ll keep them entertained until the cows come home. Hogwarts Legacy puts gamers in the middle of the action and brings the Hogwarts nostalgia flooding back.

Hogwarts Legacy lets players go crazy with customization. Gamers can choose through a massive amount of wizarding-themed gear, even adding traits that improve their equipment. These traits can help you fight different enemies, survive for longer periods of time, and improve your abilities in general. If you haven’t unlocked traits yet, you’ll have to complete Beasts Class.

After you’ve completed this class, you’ll be able to capture some of the magical beasts around the wizarding world. You’ll also get the Enchanted loom.

Where do I find more gear traits in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image via Avalanche Software

If you’re looking to get an edge against your enemies, you’ll have to go deep into the heart of the enemy territory. Put whatever gear you have on, and make your way to Bandit Camps. Bandit Camps usually have hidden Collection chests, and inside these bad boys is your key to more traits. You’ll find a recipe hiding inside almost every time.

Another way to get more gear traits in Hogwarts Legacy is to complete all the combat challenges the school has to offer.

If you’re looking to speedrun your way to all the traits, you can save your game before your enter, beat all the bandits inside, and open the chest. If you don’t like the trait you received, go for it again. They’re randomized so you can rinse and repeat until you’re satisfied.

It’s as simple as that, now you just have to find the correct crafting materials to improve your tiers.