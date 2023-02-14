All Infamous Foes in Hogwarts Legacy and their locations

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will come across a wide array of hostile NPCs. From stone knights to dark wizards, players will have plenty of targets to test out their arsenal of spells on. Alongside the average enemies scattered throughout the wizarding world, there are also significantly stronger, rare mobs dubbed ‘infamous foes.’

Defeating all the infamous foes is just one of many unique challenges that players can undertake in the open-world RPG. Each infamous foe has notably more health and deals more damage than the average enemy, though each drops either valuable pieces of loot or large sums of Galleons. There are 21 infamous foes in total, with the majority being on the open-world map.

Players should note that in order to pursue all 21 infamous foes, you must progress in the story at least until you unlock the Alohomora spell, as some are located behind locked doors. If you are tracking down the infamous foes, here’s where you will need to look.

Where to find Infamous Foes in Hogwarts Legacy

Northern Hogwarts

Foe Details
Rampant DugbogFound southeast of the East North Bog Floo Flame.
Tempeste ThorneLocated in Hogsmeade Valley to the east of Falbarton Castle.

Central Hogwarts

Foe Details
The White WolfFound in Hogwarts Valley to the south of the West Hogwarts Floo Flame. Can be located inside a cave south of a nearby waterfall.
The GrimFound near White Wolf, also south of West Hogwarts Floo Flame and inside a cave south of a waterfall.
Quagmire TrollTravel to a river east of the Northern South Sea Bog Floo Flame in Hogwarts Valley.
Belgruff the BludgeonerRookwood Castle, Feldcroft.
Ogbert the OldFound in the Coastal Caverns cave, located near the East South Sea Bog Floo Flame.

Southern Hogwarts

FoeDetails
Iona MorganFound in Poidsear Castle
Ailsa TraversFound north east of West Manor Cape. Located downstairs in a ruined manor house. Locked door requires level 3 Alohomora.
Lord of the ManorAlso located in the West Manor Cape, downstairs in the manor house. Lock requires a level 3 Alohomora.
Dustin TrinityFound in Henrietta’s Hideaway in Manor Cape by the end of the peninsula. Located in an abandoned building.
Silvanus SelwynFound in Clagmar Castle.

Side Quest Infamous Foes

FoeDetails
GrodbickFound in Marunweem Lake, inside a coastal mine as part of the ‘Lodgok’s Loyalty’ quest.
The Insatiable SpiderFound in the ‘Tangled Web’ quest.
Riparian TrollFound in ‘Beeting a Curse’ quest.
Bardolph Beaumont’s CorpseEncountered during ‘Brother’s Keeper’ quest.
Catrin HogartyLocated during ‘The Lost Child’ quest.
Alexandra’s TrollFound from two quests, first ‘Troll Control’ and also ‘The Tale of Rowland Oakes.’
The AbsconderEncountered during ‘The Absconder Encounter’ quest.
Gwendolyn ZhouEncountered during ‘A Basis for Blackmail’ quest.