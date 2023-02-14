In Hogwarts Legacy, players will come across a wide array of hostile NPCs. From stone knights to dark wizards, players will have plenty of targets to test out their arsenal of spells on. Alongside the average enemies scattered throughout the wizarding world, there are also significantly stronger, rare mobs dubbed ‘infamous foes.’

Defeating all the infamous foes is just one of many unique challenges that players can undertake in the open-world RPG. Each infamous foe has notably more health and deals more damage than the average enemy, though each drops either valuable pieces of loot or large sums of Galleons. There are 21 infamous foes in total, with the majority being on the open-world map.

Players should note that in order to pursue all 21 infamous foes, you must progress in the story at least until you unlock the Alohomora spell, as some are located behind locked doors. If you are tracking down the infamous foes, here’s where you will need to look.

Where to find Infamous Foes in Hogwarts Legacy

Northern Hogwarts

Foe Details Rampant Dugbog Found southeast of the East North Bog Floo Flame. Tempeste Thorne Located in Hogsmeade Valley to the east of Falbarton Castle.

Central Hogwarts

Foe Details The White Wolf Found in Hogwarts Valley to the south of the West Hogwarts Floo Flame. Can be located inside a cave south of a nearby waterfall. The Grim Found near White Wolf, also south of West Hogwarts Floo Flame and inside a cave south of a waterfall. Quagmire Troll Travel to a river east of the Northern South Sea Bog Floo Flame in Hogwarts Valley. Belgruff the Bludgeoner Rookwood Castle, Feldcroft. Ogbert the Old Found in the Coastal Caverns cave, located near the East South Sea Bog Floo Flame.

Southern Hogwarts

Foe Details Iona Morgan Found in Poidsear Castle Ailsa Travers Found north east of West Manor Cape. Located downstairs in a ruined manor house. Locked door requires level 3 Alohomora. Lord of the Manor Also located in the West Manor Cape, downstairs in the manor house. Lock requires a level 3 Alohomora. Dustin Trinity Found in Henrietta’s Hideaway in Manor Cape by the end of the peninsula. Located in an abandoned building. Silvanus Selwyn Found in Clagmar Castle.

Side Quest Infamous Foes