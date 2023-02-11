Hogwarts Legacy Unicorn location: How to get a Unicorn for your Vivarium

Once players progress far enough into Hogwarts Legacy, they will unlock the enchanted Room of Requirement that changes to accompany their every need. This room will eventually expand even more to include unique Vivariums that players can fill with the magical creatures they rescue from around the expansive open world.

One such creature that players may find is the magical Unicorn. Not only is it tricky to catch, bun when you venture out to find a Unicorn, it is so rare that there is only one available for players to catch at any given time.

Magical beasts are an immensely important gameplay aspect in Hogwarts Legacy. In addition to the general fun that comes with rescuing and befriending them, these creatures also offer special resources that players can only obtain by taking proper care of them.

Whether you simply want to befriend a Unicorn or need Unicorn hair for those important gear upgrades, figuring out where you can find this elusive creature in Hogwarts Legacy is certainly important.

Where to find Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy

While many magical creatures can be obtained from a few locations around the vast world, there is only one Unicorn den in Hogwarts Legacy, which means that this magical beast can only be found in this one specific area. As Harry Potter fans might expect based on the appearance of a Unicorn in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Unicorns can be found in the Forbidden Forest.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

You can determine whether you are in the right location by checking your map to ensure that the area you are in is marked as “Unicorn Den.” The area that these creatures reside in is also very magical-looking, so you can also simply look around for a rainbow, a lush archway, or a moon painted on a tree because all three are present at the correct location.

This magical beast is one of the more difficult ones to capture, so you’ll want to ensure that you plan your approach carefully. The best way to ensure that you are successful in obtaining a Unicorn is to cast the Disillusionment charm on yourself, approach the magical creature very slowly, cast Levioso at it, and immediately whip out your Nab-Sack to catch it.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

The Unicorn Den will only have one Unicorn present whenever players visit it. It will also take a few in-game days for another to spawn after players have caught one, so if you are hoping to obtain more than one of the mystical beasts, then you’ll need to keep playing and check back until another one spawns.