How to solve every type of Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

There is an abundance of unique puzzle types that players will encounter during their Hogwarts Legacy playthrough. One of the most common and important ones are Merlin Trials, which are special puzzles scattered all throughout Hogwarts Legacy’s vast open world that can sometimes be tricky to solve.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Related: Hogwarts Legacy player’s Vivarium is sure to knock you off your feet

Merlin Trials might seem a bit daunting at first, but once players learn how they work, taking on these challenges will be a breeze. But most of the trials do require players to have mastered an arsenal of spells which means that they might want to wait to tackle Merlin Trials until they have a solid selection of spells mastered.

All Merlin Trial types in Hogwarts Legacy

While every Merlin Trial will look a bit different, there are only nine types of puzzles that players will come across. This means that although each one appears unique, they share similar gameplay aspects and players can learn to master completing each unique trial type.

The nine types of Merlin Trials that players will come across in Hogwarts Legacy are:

Moonstone pillar Merlin Trial

Flipendo Merlin Trial

Stone pillar Merlin Trial

Rolling stone sphere Merlin Trial

Flaming pot Merlin Trial

Stone ball pile Merlin Trial

Broken statue Merlin Trial

Ball pillars Merlin Trial

Standing stones pillar parkour Merlin Trial

Each trial has different requirements and tasks that players will need to complete, but a general similarity that will help players complete all of them is to utilize Revelio after activating the Merlin Trial with Mallosweet Leaves. This will allow you to see where the pieces of the trial are located as they might be hidden or difficult to find.

How to solve moonstone pillar Merlin Trials

In this Merlin Trial, the only spell that you will need is Lumos. You’ll know that the one you are looking at is the moonstone pillar trial if you see three pillars around the Merlin Trial area and all of them have moonstone placed within them.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software | Remix by Kacee Fay

After activating this trial with Mallowsweet Leaves, immediately activate the Lumos spell and look begin walking around the area to find the glowing blue moths. Keeping Lumos activated is a great way to gather them more quickly because even if you accidentally miss them they will still come to you as long as you walk near them with the spell activated.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Once you have one swarm of moths hovering around your ignited wand, head back to one of the pillars and they will immediately leave your wand in favor of the moonstone pillar. Repeat this process two more times and the Merlin Trial will then be complete.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Certain instances of this Merlin Trial may call for players to utilize another spell to access a gathering of Moths such as one in the Forbidden Forest area where the moths are hidden behind some overgrown vines. Thus, players may want to consider ensuring that they have a solid arsenal of spells before they decide to tackle these challenges as they might not be able to complete some of them without certain other spells.

How to solve Flipendo Merlin Trials

The Flipendo Merlin Trial will present players with a few stone pillars that have unique symbols on them. At the top of each pillar, there is a block that players can interact with.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

To solve this type of Merlin Trial, players will need to utilize Flipendo to align the symbols on every side. Flipendo will flip the block on top of the pillar whichever way players aim at it which means that players will want to carefully check all sides of the pillar before casting this spell.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

The best way to go about solving this puzzle is to locate one symbol on the bottom half of the pillar, which is the half that cannot be moved, and find its matching counterpart on the block on top, which is what players can move utilizing Flipendo. Stay focused on only one set of symbols and cast Flipendo every way that is needed until you get the set of symbols to line up and all other sets of symbols will also be lined up if you have completed this process successfully.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Vines will grow over a pillar that you have successfully lined up and all you need to do after is find the other pillars and repeat the same process until the Merlin Trial cutscene plays to let you know that it is complete.

How to solve stone pillar Merlin Trials

This Merlin Trial is one of the most straightforward ones players will face. You’ll know that you are facing this type of trial if you see standing stone pillars around the area that have a green circle on them.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

All players need to do is locate the stone pillars around the area and explode them by casting Confringo. Some of the pillars may be hidden, so be sure to utilize Revelio if you are struggling to locate them.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

How to solve rolling stone sphere Merlin Trials

While this trial is simple enough, players might struggle to locate the pieces of it as they are oftentimes placed a solid distance away from the Merlin Trial area. To complete this type of trial, players will need to utilize either Depulso or Wingardium Leviosa.

Either of the two spells can be used, but depending on the specific trial, Depulso may be quite difficult to successfully use while Wingardium Leviosa will always be very easy. The first step of this trial is locating the hole in the ground.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Once you have found the hole, you’ll then need to search the surrounding area to locate the stone sphere that you need to return to it. Revelio is extremely helpful here since the sphere can be difficult to find.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

After finding the sphere, utilize one of the two spells to get it back to the hole. If you’re using Wingardium Leviosa, all you need to do is levitate it and make your way back. If you’re using Depulso, you might have to go back and forth a lot as you try to get the sphere to go in the direction that you want it to.

How to solve flaming pot Merlin Trials

In this Merlin Trial, players will need to locate the three pots that are situated around the area. Players will then need to quickly light all of them by utilizing either Confringo or Incendio. All of the pots must be ignited before any of them sink into the ground or players will need to try again.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

While either Confringo or Incendio will successfully light the pots, Confringo is necessary to successfully complete most of these trials because of how far apart the pots are usually spaced.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

In certain versions of this trial, some of the pots might be taller than the others which means that players will need to light them from tallest to shortest otherwise the shortest pillar will sink into the ground too quickly and players will have to start again.

How to solve stone ball pile Merlin Trials

For this trial, players can either utilize Wingardium Leviosa or Accio. Of the two, Wingardium Leviosa is much easier to use since it grants the caster total control over the piles.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

You’ll know that this is the type of trial that you are facing if you find a few circular platforms that have tiny ball-shaped holes in them around the area. To complete this trial, you’ll need to locate and bring each of the piles back to the various platforms around the area.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Levitate the ball piles with Wingardium Leviosa and simply walk to each platform or carefully navigate the balls to the platform by casting Accio until they reach it. The ball piles are sometimes hidden behind rock walls or vines, so you may also need Confringo or Incendio depending on the specific trial.

How to solve broken statue Merlin Trials

To complete this type of Merlin Trial, players will need to repair the broken statues around the area. The number of statues present varies from trial to trial but players will always need to utilize Reparo.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

You’ll know that you are facing this type of trial if you find crumbled bits of statues near the Merlin Trial area. All you need to do in this trial is ensure that the Reparo spell is equipped to your spell set and cast it upon each broken statue.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Once the statue is fixed, vines will grow over it to let you know that you have done it correctly. If for some reason vines don’t appear, try Reparo again, and be sure not to cancel out of the spell before the process is complete.

How to solve ball pillars Merlin Trials

The ball pillar Merlin Trial is the only one that any beginner player can complete because it does not require any spell beyond the basic wand cast. All players need to do in this trial is smash all of the balls that are sitting on pillars in the nearby area with their basic wand cast.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

How to solve standing stones pillar parkour Merlin Trials

This version of a Merlin Trial will have standing stone pillars around the usual Merlin Trial area and is essentially a simple parkour course. Players will need to activate the Merlin Trial and then climb up or simply walk onto the lowest pillar depending on what the course looks like.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Once you are on top of the first pillar, simply jump around all of the other pillars until they are all covered with vines and the Merlin Trial will then be completed.

Some versions of this Merlin Trial seem to have been made to be completed while on a broomstick due to how tall they are, so if you come across a course that seems particularly tall, mount your broom and hover over each stone pillar until you reach the end.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Every Merlin Trial that players come across throughout Hogwarts Legacy will look a bit different, but there are only nine types in total, which means that players can learn how they function to complete them all with ease.