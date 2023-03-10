All Hogwarts Legacy broom vendor locations

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG set in the Wizarding World series of movies and games. As is typical of an RPG, leveling up and collecting items is part of its core gameplay loop. While most of the collectibles in the game are fairly straightforward and easy to come across, some of them require extensive exploration and puzzle-solving to acquire.

Brooms are your first mode of travel in Hogwarts Legacy. Once you acquire your own broom, the game gives you the option of customizing your broom based on the designs you collect. Each design is found through different means, but most of them have a common point of acquisition: vendors.

Hogwarts Legacy broom vendor locations

There are a total of 13 different brooms you can collect as part of your Collection page. You will need to collect all of them if you want to get to 100 percent game completion. While four of them can be acquired by completing certain quests, the other nine have to be purchased via vendors. These vendors are scattered all around Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the rest of the world map.

The broom vendors themselves can be divided into two types of merchants.

Traveling vendors: They are scattered across the world map. The only way to find them is through exploration.

They are scattered across the world map. The only way to find them is through exploration. Static vendors: There is only one static vendor in the game, Albie Weekes. He is the proprietor of Spintwitches Sporting Needs, a store in Hogsmeade that sells brooms.

You might have run into some of them while exploring already, but just in case you haven’t, here are the locations of all of the remaining broom vendors.

1) Aeromancer Broom

Image via mapgenie.io

This broom can be bought from Rohan Prakash for 3000 galleons. You can find this vendor after you cross into Poidsear Coast. Keep going southeast till you reach the bridge leading to Marunweem Lake. Right before the bridge, you should run into the vendor.

2) Family Antique Broom

Image via mapgenie.io

This broom can be bought from Priya Treadwell for 2500 galleons. You can find her in the Feldcroft region. Head southeast of Feldcroft Village and keep going till you get to the coast. Priya will be near the coastline.

3) Sky Scythe Broom

Image via mapgenie.io

This broom can be bought from Leopold Babcocke for 5000 galleons. You can find him in his store right outside Hogsmeade Station.

4) Silver Arrow Broom

Image via mapgenie.io

This broom can be bought from Arn for 5000 galleons. You can find him just south of Hogwarts. The broom can only be purchased after completing the “Tomes and Tribulations” main quest and the “Carted Away” side quest.

The remaining five brooms can be found at Spintwitches Sporting Needs.

Spintwitches Sporting Needs brooms list

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The brooms that you can purchase here are cheaper than the ones you would purchase from the traveling vendors. Each one can be purchased for 600 galleons so if you have enough money, you can purchase them all in one visit. These are the brooms available in Spintwitches Sporting Needs.

Ember Dash Broom

Hogwarts House Broom

Moon Trimmer Broom

Wind Wisp Broom

Yew Weaver Broom

Now that you have nine of the 13 available brooms, it’s time to work on the rest of the remaining brooms. The rest of these aren’t sold by vendors, making them a little trickier to acquire.

Non-vendor brooms

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

These brooms are awarded for completing the balloon-popping challenges. There are 32 sets of five balloons each scattered around the world map. Flying through all five balloons counts as a set of balloons popped. If you pop the required amount of balloon sets, you will be rewarded with these brooms. This is how many balloon sets you need to pop to get the appropriate brooms.

Night Dancer Broom: Pop two sets of balloons.

Pop two sets of balloons. Lickety Swift Broom: Pop an additional five sets of balloons.

Pop an additional five sets of balloons. Wild Fire Broom: Pop an additional 10 sets of balloons.

Pop an additional 10 sets of balloons. Bright Spark Broom: Pop an additional 15 sets of balloons.

Make sure to collect the broom rewards from the Collections page when you have popped the required amount of balloons. You will be notified each time you reach the milestone needed to earn a new broom so make sure to collect your reward from the Collections tab before you move on to the next challenge.

And that is all you need to know to find all of the vendors and complete your broom collection. Filling up the Collections tab in Hogwarts Legacy is quite a tedious task to complete and this guide should help you get there faster.