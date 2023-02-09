Are there differences between brooms in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is a highly customizable game, immersing players into the wizarding world like never before. Along with boasting a wide array of options for custom characters, players are also tasked with selecting their Hogwarts house, wand, and eventually broomstick. Brooms are an incredibly important tool for any witch or wizard at Hogwarts, as it can drastically cut travel time by taking to the sky.

The broom is one of the last tools players will unlock while playing Hogwarts Legacy, coming several hours into the game. After completing the main story quest ‘Jackdaw’s Rest’, players will be sent to their first flying quest. From this point on, players will have the ability to fly around Hogwarts and purchase any number of brooms.

With such a wide selection of brooms to choose from, players have wondered if there is any discernable difference in quality. If you are unsure of which broomstick is right for you, here’s what you need to know.

Which broom should I choose in Hogwarts Legacy?

All brooms in Hogwarts Legacy have the same speed. Out of the 13 available brooms for purchase, the only difference between the items is purely appearance as none are faster than others. Your selection of broom should be decided purely off aesthetic and cost.

While Harry Potter outpaced many of his fellow students with the Nimbus 2000, such a broom has not been invented at the time of Hogwarts Legacy. Though there is no Quidditch implemented in the game yet, players can still enjoy flying their broom around Hogwarts Castle and the surrounding wizarding world.

Though there is no quality difference between brooms, there are certainly price differences. The most expensive brooms in Hogwarts Legacy will set players back 5,000 Galleons, while the cheaper end will only cost approximately 600. If you are on a budget, don’t worry, you’ll still get to your destination at approximately the same time.