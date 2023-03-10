Hogwarts Legacy hidden achievements: All secret achievements and trophies

Hogwarts Legacy has rocked the wizarding and gaming world with its large-scale RPG and fans have likely played through the title multiple times already.

Players can traverse the Hogwarts landscape, taking down dark wizards, saving poached animals, learning spells, and flying around the school grounds with each playthrough bringing a new element to the experience.

Some players aren’t there for the experience a second time, however. People who love the completionist mentality are usually there to get all the trophies to prove they’ve completed every aspect of a game.

Are there secret Hogwarts Legacy achievements?

Image via Avalanche Software

There are indeed secret achievements in Hogwarts Legacy. The four secret achievements are:

The Toast of Town

The Auror’s Apprentice

The Gryffindor in the Graveyard

The Wise Owl

However, you won’t be able to complete them in your first playthrough. You’ll have to restart the game multiple times to get each trophy for your collection.

To get each trophy, you’ll have to join each of the four houses in Hogwarts Legacy. To do this, you’ll have to restart after you’ve reached the map chamber for each house.

Hogwart Legacy is a 30 to 35-hour game if you’re mainly aiming to complete the primary quests on offer in the title. If you’re looking to replay the game, getting this achievement isn’t too difficult. If you’re just looking for the trophies—you might just want to restart after you reach the map chamber for each house.

Once you’ve done those four achievements, the rest are acquirable through completing the game and the side quests. You’ll be able to get the rest in one playthrough.