Best Hogwarts Legacy broom: Which broom should you choose?

Hogwarts Legacy has many brooms witches and wizards can choose from—13, to be exact. Some can be purchased in various stores and wander shops. Others need to be unlocked by completing pop balloon challenges.

Trainers can use them after completing the ‘Flying Class’ quest, which becomes available after completing a few main storyline quests. They can also be upgraded down the road by completing additional side quests.

But which broom is the best one to use? Is there even such a thing as one broom being better than the other? Are there different pros and cons to each one, or are they all the same?

Hogwarts Legacy best broom: Which broom should you choose?

Believe it or not, there’s actually no difference between brooms in Hogwarts Legacy. They all have the same speed, unlike the Nimbus 2000 and other Quidditch-tuned brooms in the books and films, which haven’t been invented yet because Hogwarts Legacy takes place years prior.

In other words, there’s no best broom. Instead, it all comes down to appearance. Choose the one you feel looks the best, regardless of whether it’s a cheap or expensive one.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

If you want some guidance, the Aeromancer broom, the Sky Scythe broom, and the Silver Arrow broom have proven to be the most popular ones so far based on how they look, but taste is subjective.

The best thing to do, perhaps, is collect them all—assuming you have the Galleons to spare. That way, you have a broom for every occasion and can switch between them as needed.