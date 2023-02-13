It's one of the more exotic-looking brooms.

The Sky Scythe broom is one of 13 brooms in Hogwarts Legacy that players can use once they’ve unlocked the ability to fly. It’s described as “An agile broom for the flyer who wants to look impressive when demonstrating their myriad skills.”

Unlike some of the other brooms sold at Spintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade or can be unlocked by completing pop balloon challenges, it’s sold from a specific Wanderer Shop.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to find it, including who sells it and how much it costs.

How to get the Sky Scythe broom in Hogwarts Legacy

The Sky Scythe broom is sold by Leopold Babcock, a character who runs a Wanderer Shop in Hogsmeade Valley. You can find the exact location of his whereabouts in the picture below.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The Sky Scythe broom costs 5,000 Galleons, making it one of the most expensive brooms in the game, especially compared to those sold in Spintwitches Sporting Needs for 600 Galleons.

But for those adamant about collecting all the brooms, or who have their heart set on this one in particular, it’s worth every penny—especially since farming Galleons is a walk in the park if you know how.

The Sky Scythe broom does have a rather unique look compared to other brooms, making it all the more compelling to witches and wizards who want to stand out.