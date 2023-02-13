The Aeromancer broom is one of 13 brooms in Hogwarts Legacy that witches and wizards can use once they’ve unlocked the ability to fly in the story. It’s described as “a smooth ride that cuts through the air like a potioneer slicing ingredients,” hence the fitting name.

Unlike some of the others that can be purchased from Spintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade or unlocked by completing pop balloon challenges, however, it’s sold from one Wanderer Shop in particular.

Here are all the details on where to find it, including who sells it and how much it costs.

How to get the Aeromancer broom in Hogwarts Legacy

The Aeromancer broom is sold by Rohan Prakash, a character who runs a Wanderer Shop in Cragcroftshire. You can find the exact location of his whereabouts in the picture below.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The Aeromancer broom will set you back 3,000 Galleons. That may seem steep compared to the brooms sold in Spintwitches Sporting Needs, but it’s actually cheaper than other brooms sold in Wanderer Shops.

If you’re dead set on getting it or want to collect all the brooms in the game, there’s no way around it. Plus, farming Galleons is easy to do if you know how, so there’s no reason to hold back if your heart is set on it.

It’s also a rather stylish broom relative to some of the others, especially the starting one. Every witch and wizard needs to treat themselves once in a while, and what better way to do so than with a broom?