How to upgrade your broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Traveling methods play an important role in open-world games. In Hogwarts Legacy, it’s, of course, the brooms that do the heavy lifting. Until players unlock their broom, they’ll be grounded by gravitational forces, so there will be some running around that needs to be endured.

Once you unlock the broom, however, it’ll be a dream-come-true moment. In addition, taking yourself to the skies, you’ll also have the option to level up your broom.

How do you upgrade your broom in Hogwarts Legacy?

Both Imelda Reyes and Albie Weekes offer side quests that allow players to upgrade their brooms. These side quests will often require players to complete trials in time. When you’re unfamiliar with the terrain, it may take a few tries to successfully complete a course in time.

The two ways to upgrade your brooms are:

Interact with Imelda Reyes, a Slytherin student

Visit Albie Weekes, Sprintwitch’s Sporting Needs owner

The time trial tracks are rather straightforward until the very last ones. The main focus will be on utilizing the golden speed boost fillers throughout the map. The speed boost will be vital when it comes to completing tracks in time, but using it at the wrong times can also cause players to go off track and lose time.

When you complete all the trials, your broom will feel completely different as all the speed upgrades will make it more responsive and quick.

There’s a catch, though, which is that players won’t be able to complete these challenges back-to-back. When you complete a quest, there’ll be a cooldown period, and you’ll receive a notification when the next broom quest becomes available.

How to get a broom in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players will need to complete the level six main quest “Flying Class” to get a broom in Hogwarts Legacy. Attending classes will be enough for players to unlock this quest.