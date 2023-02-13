The Silver Arrow broom is one of 13 brooms in Hogwarts Legacy that witches and wizards can use once they’ve unlocked the ability to fly. It’s described as “Designed by the famous broom-maker Leonard Jewkes, this broom is perfect for handling the competition.”

Unlike some of the other brooms sold at Spintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade or unlocked by completing pop balloon challenges, the Silver Arrow broom is sold from a Wanderer Shop.

Here are all the details on where to find it, including which vendor sells it and how much it costs.

How to get the Silver Arrow broom in Hogwarts Legacy

The Silver Arrow broom is sold by Arn, a character who runs a Wanderer Shop in Hogwarts Valley. You can find the exact location of her location in the picture featured below.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The Silver Arrow broom doesn’t come cheap, though. It will set you back 5,000 Galleons, making it rather expensive compared to those sold in Spintwitches Sporting Needs for 600 Galleons.

Still, if you want to collect all the brooms, you’ll need to get it at some point. Plus, it’s not hard to stockpile Galleons if you know how and where to farm them efficiently, so it’s not a big deal.

The Silver Arrow broom’s backstory does make it all the more compelling, too. It’s a designer brand product, making it something witches and wizards with a knack for class and style will love. Not many items are capable of turning heads in the Harry Potter universe, but this broom is one of them.