All Hogwarts Legacy map icons, explained

As players progress through Hogwarts Legacy, they will have to learn to navigate the immensely complex Hogwarts castle and the vast open world surrounding it. While this might seem daunting at first, the RPG features a very detailed map packed with icons that will help players during their travels.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Related: Hogwarts Legacy has Harry Potter’s first trans character despite J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments

While the many icons present throughout Hogwarts Legacy’s map are quite helpful once you understand what they indicate, there are also so many that it can be confusing trying to figure out what each of them means. There are many unique icons to learn, but if you want to figure out how to navigate the open world, then it is quite worth the time you’ll spend learning what they mean.

Here is a complete breakdown of every map icon that is present across each of Hogwarts Legacy’s maps and what each of them represents.

All Hogwarts Legacy map icons and meanings

When players view the entire world map as a whole, these are all of the icons that they will come across. Some of these icons also appear within the Hogsmeade and Hogwarts maps.

World map icons in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Castle The giant Hogwarts crest symbol highlights the location of Hogwarts castle itself. Players can click on it to switch to the map of Hogwarts rather than the entire open world.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Hogsmeade The boar head symbol represents the wizarding town of Hogsmeade. Like Hogwarts, Hogsmeade to has its own map that players can view to visit individual locations within the town.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Floo Flames If the Floo Flames icon is green, then players have unlocked that point and can teleport to it from anywhere in the world. If the Floo Flames icon is grey, then players have not yet unlocked that teleportation point. To unlock it and turn it green, players will need to make their way to its location and approach it.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Main quest The main quest icon is always a yellow outline of the Hogwarts crest and indicates where players need to go to continue the main storyline.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Merlin Trial The vast open world is packed with Merlin Trials for players to complete. These are marked with a leaf icon and can be activated with Mallosweet leaves. As players complete these puzzles, they will slowly unlock more gear slots.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Ancient Magic Hotspot Players can visit Ancient Magic Hotspots, which are marked with the Ancient Magic symbol, to work on upgrading their Ancient Magic bars. At each hotspot, players will need to locate and interact with the bubbling Ancient Magic spot to then unleash three pieces of Ancient Magic. Once players find all three, the hotspot will be completed.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Beast den There are many unique best dens scattered throughout the open world. Each one has a unique name to reflect the beast that players can rescue there, such as the “Unicorn den” or the “Mooncalf den.” Players can visit these locations to rescue creatures and bring them back to their Vivariums within the Room of Requirement.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Astronomy table The moon and stars icon represents the Astronomy tables that players can visit around the world. each one has a unique constellation, and players will need to properly line up the telescope to complete each of them.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Hamlet The house icon indicates small villages that players can explore to find chests, quests, and field guide pages.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Field Guide page Players can find any Field Guide pages that they are missing from around the world by searching for the page icon with a question mark on it.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Shop There are a few unique shops that players can visit to purchase various goofs. This includes assets like unique brooms, potions, ingredients, and gear. All shops around the open world are marked with a stack of coins icon.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Treasure vault The regular-looking cave icon features unique treasure vaults that players can visit to collect treasure. For most of them, players can simply walk inside and collect loot, but some have puzzles or spells that players will need to utilize to gain the reward from within.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Enemy lair The more creepy-looking cave icon notes locations players can visit to take on foes.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Battle Arena The Battle Arenas around the world are noted with a wizard icon. Players can visit these locations to take on unique challenges and improve their combat skills.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Spider lair The spiderweb icon marks lairs that are packed with spiders for players to vanquish.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Enemy camps There are a few variations of the tent icon depending on the size of the enemy camp, but all of them generally have the same foes, which are various wizards or goblins, and the same premise, which is to vanquish the foes and claim the loot there. Players can find a chest at each camp, and the tent icon will have a checkmark on it once players have located and opened the chest there.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Infamous foe Players can take on special foes that are much stronger than average enemies at the locations that are marked with a skull icon.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Side quest A gray crest symbol marks any side quests that players have come across or that they can discover. Completing any of these will grant unique quest-exclusive rewards.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Relationship quest Quests that involve any of the companions in Hogwarts Legacy are noted by the gray icon that has a spyglass within it.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Dungeon The archway icon indicates special dungeons that players can complete for rewards. Generally, there are both enemies and treasures within them.



Broom racing event Players will need to tackle unique broom race challenges, which are noted by the room icon, to improve how their broom functions.



Hogsmeade map icons in Hogwarts Legacy

The wizarding town of Hogsmeade has a separate map that players can view. This map is packed with unique icons that note all of the locations players can visit within.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software | Remix by Kacee Fay

1) The Magic Neep Players can visit The Magic Neep, which has a plant icon, to purchase seeds, fertilizer, and a few smaller plants. These plants do not include the ones that players can wield in battle and instead are all potion ingredients except for Mallowsweet, which is used during Merlin Trials.

2) J. Pippin’s Potions Hogsmeade’s resident potion store is J. Pippin’s Potions, which is marked with a potion icon. J. Pippin sells both potion recipes, already-made potions, and potion ingredients for players to purchase.

3) Hog’s Head This location is marked with a star and does not have anything for sale. Instead, it is an inn and pub that players can visit.

4) Ollivanders Players will visit Ollivanders fairly early on in the game to obtain their wand. Ollivanders is marked with a wand icon and is entirely dedicated to selling wands.

5) Spintwitches Sporting Needs As players progress through Hogwarts Legacy, they will eventually be able to purchase broom upgrades and new brooms from Spintwitches Sporting Needs. This store is marked with a flying golden snitch icon.

6) The Three Broomsticks Players can visit everyone’s favorite hangout spot in Hogsmeade, which is The Three Broomsticks. This inn and pub is marked with a star and doesn’t have anything for sale but it will be a location players need to visit during certain quests.

7) Zonko’s Joke Shop Although this shop has nothing for sale, Zonko’s Joke Shop is packed with jokes and candies for players to interact with. Zonko’s Joke Shop is marked with a star icon.

8) Madame Snelling’s Tress Emporium Players can change their character’s hairstyle, hair color, complexion, eyebrows, and many other little details by visiting this shop. Changing your appearance will cost a few Galleons. This shop can be found by visiting the scissors icon.

9) Gladrags Wizardwear The tophat icon marks Gladrags Wizardwear, a shop players can visit to purchase new gear. Players will regularly find more powerful gear here, so they should check back regularly as the stock changes.

10) Brood and Peck Players can sell beasts that they have caught at Brood and peck, which is marked with a unicorn horn icon. The owner also has some of the materials that players can gain from caring for beasts available for purchase.

11) Hogsmeade Square The central area of the wizarding town is noted by a star icon.

12) Steeply and Sons This tea shop is marked by a star icon. Players cannot purchase anything from the shop, but they can visit it.

13) Honeydukes The Honeydukes shop is packed with magical sweets. Although players cannot buy any, they can walk around and sample many of the unique sweets that this shop has for sale. Honeydukes is marked with a star icon.

14) Tomes and Scrolls Tomes and Scrolls is marked with a scroll icon and is the only location that players can visit to purchase Conjuration recipes for the Room of Requirement.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software | Remix by Kacee Fay

15) The Old Fool This location is an abandoned old house that players can enter and explore.

16) Dogweed and Deathcap Players can visit this plant shop to purchase plants that can aid them in battle. The owner sells already-grown plants, plant seeds, and fertilizer.



Hogwarts map icons in Hogwarts Legacy

When players view the map of Hogwarts castle rather than the world map, there are a few icons that they will find which are unique to the witchcraft and wizarding school.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Secret rooms The two secret locations that players can visit in Hogwarts, which are the Room of Requirement and the Map Chamber, are marked with a sun icon.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Wing Each of Hogwarts’ areas is marked with a flag icon to indicate each of the castle’s wings.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software