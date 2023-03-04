How to use the Astronomy table in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy‘s expansive map includes a wide variety of hidden challenges and collectibles that players will likely stumble across while exploring or completing tasks. Once players have completed their first astronomy class, 15 total astronomy tables will become available to interact with across Hogwarts Castle, Hogsmeade, and the wider wizarding world.

This interactive challenge requires players not only to find the locations of the astronomy tables, but also to use the tool to align an outline of a constellation with the stars in the night sky. Once players complete at 15 astronomy tables, they will be rewarded with a unique cosmetic item.

If you are looking to complete the astronomy table challenges but are unsure of how to navigate the astrological tool, here’s what you need to know.

How the Astronomy Table works in Hogwarts Legacy

Before getting started, players should note that astronomy tables only work at night. If it is daytime whenever you encounter an astronomy table, players can simply go to the map and manually pass time with no consequence.

After approaching an astronomy table, interact with the table in order to begin the challenge. Your screen should then go to a telescope view with the outline of a constellation appearing in the center. Depending on the table you are interacting with, this constellation will vary.

Image via Avalanche Software

Players will need to use the right and left sticks to alter the size and direction of the constellation to fit with the stars in the night sky. Players will need to use every applicable star in the puzzle in order to solve the astronomy table. Stars that will be used as part of the challenge will be noticeably brighter than other stars in the backdrop.

Once you have correctly aligned the star, the constellation will identify itself with an image and players will be taken out of the telescope view.