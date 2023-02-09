Hogwarts Legacy is packed with treasure chests, collectibles, riddles, and other similar mysteries that are just waiting to be unraveled as you play through this magical game. Although you learn about Moth to a Frame puzzle and the flying keys puzzle, you’ll learn about the unlocking spell—Alohamora and Demiguise statues relatively late.

In fact, you’ll learn how to unlock level one locks after you complete the first trial, reach level 14, and complete The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest. This quest will not only teach you how to use Alohamora, but it will also give you access to Demiguise statues. These statues are scattered across the world and will be available only during the night.

Here’s where you can find the Demiguise statues in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy.

Why are Demiguise statues important in Hogwarts Legacy

Demiguise statues in Hogwarts Legacy allow you to upgrade your unlocking abilities, meaning your Alohamora spell will be able to unlock more complex locks, like tier two and tier three locks. Once you have enough Demiguise statues, you’ll need to return to professor Gladwin Moon, turn them in, and the professor will upgrade your Alohamora spell. In simple terms, you’ll be able to unlock more locks which means more loot and more gear for you.

All Hogsmeade Demiguise statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Hogsmeade in total has nine Demiguise statues. Here’s the list of seven Demiguise statues and their locations in Hogsmeade we found: