How to learn Alohomora in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, players get to learn different types of spells from the Professors. Some of these spells can be acquired early on, while others require players to progress in the storyline. Alohomora is one of the essential spells, and players can learn it after completing The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest.

Alohomora is taught by Hogwarts Caretaker Gladwin Moon. During this quest, he asks players to unlock different doors using this spell and to find Demiguise Statues around Hogwarts. Players need to progress in Gladwin Moon’s questline to eventually upgrade the Alohomora. Since this is a necessary spell, it will be available at all times and players won’t need to add it to their spell slots.

Here’s how to learn the Alohomora spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get the Alohomora spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

The requirement for The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest is level 14. Players can level up quickly and interact with Gladwin Moon near the reception hall to start the quest. Gladwin Moon teaches players the basic level of Alohomora, and this spell can be upgraded further. To learn the spell, players need to cast the symbol with their wand as shown in the image above.

Once you’ve learned Alohomora, it will be available under the Essential section in your spell inventory. Alohomora grants access to a variety of locked rooms and containers across the world. Press X (Xbox), Circle (PlayStation), or F (keyboard) while standing in front of the lock to cast Alohomora and open it. After casting Alohomora, players will enter a small mini-game inside the lock, and completing this mini-game will unlock the door.

For The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest, players need to sneak into a few rooms and retrieve a few items. It is best to activate the Disillusionment spell to steer clear of the Professors and Prefects. Players need to visit the Prefect’s Bathroom and the Hospital Wing to retrieve two Demiguise Moons. Once that’s done, return to Gladwin Moon and speak to him to complete the quest. With the basic Alohomora, players can unlock any door with a level one lock.

Players will also come across certain doors and areas with a level two lock. This means it can only be unlocked by an upgraded Alohomora. To upgrade this spell, players need to return to Gladwin Moon after finding nine Demiguise Moons. Upgrading Alohomora is a part of the Man Behind The Moons quest. Remember, Demiguise Moons can be only collected at night, so it’s best to keep a note of their locations and visit them later.