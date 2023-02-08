They won't become invisible but are still hard to find.

As an open-world game, Hogwarts Legacy features tons of resources and elements to collect. Demiguise statues are one of them.

Fans of the universe know the small creature from the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” novel, and they can find those in the form of stone statues linked to a quest linked to Darwin Moon.

In that quest, players will get the unlocking spell, Alohomora, by finding those Statues and completing it. Otherwise, they’re simple collectibles players can get to complete their progression and achievement goals.

How to collect Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy

When you find a Demiguise Statue, you might notice that spells are unaffected when casting them.

Instead, you must wait until nighttime by opening your map menu close to the Demuguise and pressing the button that changes time from day to night.

Once its night, interact with the statue and you’ll earn a Darwin Moon.

Where to find all Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy

In total, you can find 30 Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy. Here is the list of their location:

Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts One can be found in the South Wing’s broken toilets One is in the basement, in the classroom near the dragon statue One is in the Great Hall, at its far end Three are in the Astronomy Wing One is near the Boggart cabinet One is in the Divination classroom One is in the portraits’ corridor of the Potions Store Two more are hidden in the Bell Tower Wing One is, logically, in the Fantastic Beasts classroom The other is in the castle’s ramparts Three last ones are in the Library Annex

Demiguise Statues in Hogsmeade Tombs and Scrolls shop: back room At Gladrags Wizardwear In Hog’s Head: back room Quidditch shop: accros the shop The Three Broomsticks pub: on the right building J. Pippins Potions: house on its right Cassandra Mason’s house (North-East of the map) Waterwheel (North of the map): one in the close house, the other near the waterwheel, and the last one in the small house near the pond

Demiguise Statues in The Highlands Upstairs of Cragcroft Bainburgh Irondale Pitt-Upon-Ford Keendale Feldcroft Brocburrow Lower Hogsfield (Bickel house), Upper Hogsfield Marunweem Aranshire (on the second floor)



This article will be updated when more Demiguise Statues are discovered.