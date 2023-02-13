All Hogwarts Legacy astronomy table locations

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various collectibles hidden throughout Hogwarts Castle, Hogsmeade, and in the Wizarding World beyond. From keys to Merlin Trials, players will often stumble across rare, secretive objects while exploring or questing around.

Astronomy tables are another interactive collectible that players unlock following their astronomy class in Hogwarts Legacy. This challenge requires players to line up the outline of a constellation with stars in the night sky. If players complete all astronomy table challenges, they will be rewarded with a unique cosmetic item. Players should note that astronomy tables can only be completed at night, given that’s when stars are out.

If you’re hoping to complete the astronomy table challenges and unlock your cosmetic item, here’s where you need to go.

Where to find Astronomy tables in Hogwarts Legacy

Once players have completed their first astronomy lesson, 15 total astronomy tables will spawn across the map. The overwhelming majority can be found across the Northern Highlands, while some will be south of Hogwarts Castle. Below are all the locations of the astronomy tables and details on how to find these interactive challenges.

Northern Highland Astronomy Tables

Location Notes South Hogwarts Region (Scorpius) Go west of the Forbidden Forest fast travel location. Forbidden Forest (Draco) Will be found beside Hippogriff Den in center of the Forbidden Forest. Hogsmeade Valley (Leo) Go west of Upper Hogsfield. North Ford Bog (Centaurus) Fast travel to San Bakar’s Tower, look right. Hogwarts Valley (Corvus) Near Brocburrow, found atop a hill outside a nearby hamlet. Hogwarts Valley (Capricornus) Go to Keenbridge, table located at the top of a nearby tower. Feldcroft Region (Lacerta) Found in the Northern Feldcroft region, by the cliffs near a bandit outpost. Feldcroft Region (Horolugium) Near Rookwood Castle, table can be discovered on a hill just south to the castle.

Southern Highlands Astronomy Tables