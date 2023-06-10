What counts as Crowd Control in Diablo 4?

There is an awful lot of terminology in Diablo 4, and the game doesn’t really take much time to talk you through it. One term that comes up a lot but isn’t really explained—at least not in a front-and-center way—is Crowd Control.

Crowd Control refers to a range of status effects that, in some way, impair the movement and actions of enemies. That’s a pretty broad definition, and it can be difficult to know which effects count as Crowd Control and which don’t.

What is considered Crowd Control in Diablo 4?

Your profile tells you your damage bonus vs Crowd Controlled and your damage bonus vs specific effects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 11 different status effects that count as Crowd Control in Diablo 4: Slow, Immobilize, Stun, Knockback, Knockdown, Taunt, Fear, Tether, Daze, Chill, and Freeze. Each status has different effects, but all of them count as Crowd Control. This means that when an enemy is Slowed, Frozen, or anything in between, then any Damage vs Crowd Controlled damage bonuses you have (check for this under your Offensive stats) will apply for as long as that enemy is affected.

While none of these Crowd Control effects work on bosses, using them on a boss will fill that boss’ stagger meter (the yellow bar under their health bar). When the stagger meter is full, the boss will be staggered for several seconds and will be considered affected by all 11 Crowd Control effects simultaneously.

Related: Here are all the Diablo 4 classes and abilities

All Crowd Control effects in Diablo 4

Two AoE Chill effects overlapping pretty much guarantees an enemy will Freeze. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a table of all 11 Crowd Control effects, each with a brief summary of what it does.

Effect Description Slow Slow reduces the movement speed of the affected enemy but not its attack speed. Immobilize Immobilize prevents an enemy from moving at all but does not prevent it from attacking. Stun Stun prevents an enemy from moving, attacking, or using most skills. Some passive effects will still work while the enemy is stunned. Knockback Knockback pushes an enemy away from the source of the attack. Crowd Control only applies during the very brief time at which the enemy is moving away. Knockdown Knockdown forces an enemy to collapse onto the ground. While knocked down, an enemy can’t move or attack and is considered Crowd Controlled until it gets back up. Taunt Taunt causes an enemy to melee attack the source of the Taunt and ignore everything else for the duration of the Taunt effect. Fear Fear will make an enemy run away from the source of the Fear effect, unable to take any other action until the effect wears off. Tether Tether keeps an enemy within a specific radius of the source of the effect. Daze Daze prevents an enemy from attacking or using skills, but not from moving. Chill Chill slows an enemy, and enemies that are Chilled repeatedly will Freeze. Freeze Freeze prevents an enemy from moving, attacking, or using skills. If an enemy is killed while Frozen, it will shatter, leaving no corpse.

About the author