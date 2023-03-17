Which class should you choose in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is the latest title in the hit RPG strategy franchise from Blizzard, allowing players to create their own epic adventurer before sending them against the newly summoned Lillith. Players will first need to decide which class they’ll play in this new world, with each trope having its own advantages and risks against the monsters of this world.

While this will largely come down to player preference, the great thing is that the game allows you to create different characters and find one you like. Here’s all the information you need to know about the best class to play in Diablo 4.

What is the best class to play in Diablo 4?

Image via Activision Blizzard

There are different options to consider when you start out in Diablo 4, but there are currently five classes in the game, with a couple of classes being locked until the open beta launches next week on March 24. The currently available classes are:

Barbarian

Sorcerer

Rogue

Druid (Locked until open beta)

Necromancer (Locked until open beta)

These classes are each different, offering their own perks. The monsters are all designed around providing a balanced experience no matter your class, so there are no wrong options.

Related: Is Diablo 4 down? How to check

The best class to play for beginners in the early access beta is likely the Barbarian starting out since the character has a lot of health and is able to deal massive melee damage. It’s also great at providing its own buffs, making it a decent character when you’re taking on the game solo.

On the other hand, if you have a class that you tend to prefer in RPGs, you should try that one out too to see if you prefer it for your first run. The beta is more about trying out the game and seeing if you like it ahead of the full release at the start of June.