How to play with friends in Diablo 4

Diablo titles can be a lot of fun, even for solo players, but nothing beats the enjoyment that fans can get from playing with a part filled with like-minded individuals.

Like the previous games in the series, Diablo 4 features various adventures enriched by the franchise’s lore. Diablo 4 is also co-op and multiplayer compatible, as online gameplay has played a vital part in the franchise’s growth over the last decade.

After waiting for the beta to release, it’s finally here, and fans want to know if they can play through it with their friends. If you’re trying to team up, check out the guide below for all the answers you need to know.

How do you join and play with friends in Diablo 4?

Open your Friends List and click on Add Friend.

Add your friends by their Battle.net tags in Diablo 4.

Once your pals accept your friend request, they will appear on your Friends List.

Click on the friend that you’d like to play with and use the invite function, or request to join their existing party.

Diablo 4 is cross-platform compatible, meaning that you don’t have to be on the same gaming system as your friends to play together as long as their accounts are tied to their Battle.net credentials. Diablo 4 players must complete the prologue before they can add friends and join parties. The prologue ends when players arrive at the first major city in Diablo 4.

Playing in a party can make it easier to complete global challenges and progress through the game’s content quickly. You don’t have to wait for everyone to start an instance, as players can join your party later, even after you load into a session. However, keep in mind that playing with others can also affect the difficulty and pacing of the game.