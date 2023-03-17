How to fix error code 315306 in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has made its debut in the form of an early access open beta. Given the game’s highly-anticipated status among fans, the servers were flooded in less than a minute after going online, prompting certain errors or bugs like disconnects and deleted characters.

Some Diablo fans even had to deal with certain error codes that prevented them from getting into the game, and error code 315306 is one of them. Error code 315306 tells players that Diablo 4 was unable to find a valid license before booting them back to their main screens.

While pesky errors like 315306 can be annoying, they are exactly why games have beta stages. A more robust Diablo 4 will rise from early adaptors’ suffering, specifically in June.

How do you fix the error code 315306 in Diablo 4?

Error code 315306 in Diablo 4 first started appearing for players who tried to log into the game before the early access open beta servers went live on March 17. Error code 315306 slowly disappeared on its own after the servers went live, but it continued to pop up when the servers were overloaded.

As this is a server-related error, there aren’t many troubleshooting methods that players can apply to fix error code 315306 for good. If this error appears for you, you’ll need to wait for the servers to come back online. In the meantime, you can also try resetting your router to make sure that your home network is in top shape.

Server-bound errors like 315306 often get fixed quickly as developers strive to maintain their servers as fast as possible, even when the gates are cracking under the pressure of thousands of players worldwide.