Blizzard DDoS attack ruins weekend gaming for Diablo 4, CoD, Overwatch 2, and WoW

Gamers attempting to enjoy their weekend on several games on the Battle.net launcher, including Diablo 4, Call of Duty, Overwatch 2, and World of Warcraft, have instead been met with frustrating connection issues.

Blizzard’s customer support Twitter confirmed an ongoing DDoS attack against its servers on Battle.net, which houses all of its titles on PC along with several recent CoD games, including Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

[#Bnet] We continue to actively monitor an ongoing DDOS attack which is affecting latency/connections to our games. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) June 25, 2023

Sadly, the gamer grind has ground to a halt for many players, but Blizzard says it is “actively working to mitigate this issue” in a pop-up message within the Battle.net launcher, which also shows a red exclamation mark to notify players of the situation.

Earlier in the morning, Blizzard’s CS account also said that it was “currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts,” so it’s been a slow-going morning for players looking to game on the weekend.

We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) June 25, 2023

Hopefully, the ongoing server issues are fixed soon and gamers within multiple genres are able to play the titles they enjoy before a new work week begins.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

