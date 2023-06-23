World Series of Warzone postponed yet again due to issues with the game

The World Series of Warzone has suffered yet another delay thanks to an issue with the game itself.

As part of this year’s big-money Call of Duty battle royale event, an in-game playlist was due to take place this weekend in both EU and NA regions. But a bug that was distorting leaderboard stats made it impossible to verify the validity of scores, so it’s been postponed.

This weekend’s #WSOW Opens have been postponed and competitions will be reset at a later date.



“This weekend’s WSOW Opens have been postponed and competitions will be reset at a later date,” Activision said today. “We appreciate your patience as we work with the studio to ensure fair competition can resume.”

This year’s WSOW has been nothing short of a mess. The stage one qualifiers also had to be postponed due to major server issues, leaving competitors in the lurch when it comes to what’s next in the months-long competition.

Whenever the in-game open is able to be played, the top 25 trios from each region will advance to the stage two qualifiers. The WSOW will culminate in a LAN finals event in London on Sept. 16.

The WSOW includes multiple regions, a $600,000 global final featuring teams from all regions, and a $100,000 winner-take-all “SOLO YOLO” event. But that’s only if the tournament is playable.

This news only adds to Warzone’s tough week after Activision’s announcement that the original Warzone game will have its servers turned off later this year.

As of now, the in-game open part of the event has not been rescheduled just yet.

