Assault on Vondel event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: All rewards and challenges

A new seasonal event is now live in Call of Duty to coincide with the launch of season four in Modern Warfare 2, and it’s all about the new Warzone map, Vondel.

The limited-time event is available for the start of season four on June 14 and will only be around for a few weeks, so players looking to enjoy the spoils of the challenges that Assault on Vondel offers will need to be quick.

Here’s everything that’s at stake in season four’s Assault on Vondel event in CoD.

Assault on Vondel challenges in MW2 and Warzone

Assault on Vondel is here.

Here’s the basic gist of Assault on Vondel:

Complete challenges to collect medals.

Collect medals as a community to unlock a new weapon and gameplay elements in Vondel.

Unlock event-exclusive rewards with medals.

The community challenge will track on the event screen, showing how many medals the community has collected as a collective unit.

Here are all of the individual challenges for players to track down on Vondel, with each one rewarding both Medals and XP:

Warzone Assault on Vondel challenges

Graveyard Find the detonator at Graveyard Complete a contract started at Graveyard Kill 10 enemy soldiers at Graveyard

Castle Find the detonator at Castle Open 10 containers at Castle Kill three enemy operators at Castle

University Find the detonator at University Complete a contract started at University Open 10 containers at University

Market Find the detonator at Market Open 10 containers at Market Kill three enemy operators at Market

City Hall Find the detonator at City Hall Complete a contract started at City Hall Kill 10 enemy soldiers at City Hall



Mall Find the detonator at Mall Open 10 containers at Mall Kill three enemy operators at Mall

Central Station Find the detonator at Central Station Complete a contract started at Central Station Kill three enemy operators at Central Station

Museums Find the detonator at Museums Complete a contract started at Museums Kill three enemy operators at Museums

Stadium Find the detonator at Stadium Open 10 containers at Stadium Kill 10 enemy soldiers at Stadium

Zoo Find the detonator at Zoo Open 10 containers at Xoo Kill 10 enemy soldiers at Zoo



MW2 multiplayer Assault on Vondel challenges

MW2 has its challenges too.

MW2 has its own set of challenges as well.

Logistics Win five matches of Hardpoint Confirm 75 kills in Kill Confirmed Get 25 assault kills

Operations Win five matches of Search & Destroy Capture 25 points in Domination Get 25 Defender kills

Intelligence Win five matches of Headquarters Get three kills without dying 15 times in Team Deathmatch Get 15 High Value Target kills in Bounty



Assault on Vondel rewards in MW2 and Warzone

An operator skin is one of the rewards.

Here are all of the rewards that can be earned in the Assault on Vondel event:

“Foul Play” loading screen – One Medal

– One Medal “ The Shallows” vehicle skin – Five Medals

– Five Medals “ Good to be King” emblem – 10 Medals

– 10 Medals “Seadog” X12 blueprint – 10 Medals (MW2 owners only)

– 10 Medals (MW2 owners only) “Trishula” Signal 50 blueprint – 20 Medals

– 20 Medals “Deep Sea Danger” weapon decal – 20 Medals (MW2 owners only)

– 20 Medals (MW2 owners only) “Splatter Tactics” camo – 25 Medals

– 25 Medals “ Breath in the Soul” weapon sticker – 25 Medals (MW2 owners only)

– 25 Medals (MW2 owners only) “Randy the Ribbiter” weapon decal – 30 Medals

– 30 Medals “Electrifying” finisher move – 35 Medals

– 35 Medals “Alpha Brigade” operator skin for Aksel – 40 Medals

– 40 Medals “Train Car” camo – 40 Medals

– 40 Medals “Orders Incoming” loading screen – 40 Medals

– 40 Medals “Col. Squeaks” weapon charm – 40 Medals (MW2 owners only)

