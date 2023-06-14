SMG players, get hyped. Call of Duty is getting a new submachine gun for run-and-gun objective players in season four, and it’s a very familiar one. Say hello to the ISO 45.

“The ISO Platform’s answer to room clearing,” Activision said. “This SMG dominates with a high fire rate and the stopping power of .45 Auto rounds.”

The ISO was a gun in Modern Warfare 2019, and the ISO 45 “functions similarly” to that weapon, according to the developers. The ISO 45 is “known for its lightweight design and decent fire rate for short- to midrange engagements,” making it a strong candidate for a meta gun on the new Warzone map in season four, Vondel, which is full of buildings and close-range encounter possibilities.

“Its higher-caliber rounds make it a heavy-hitter compared to its fast-firing counterparts, but require the operator to get those shots on target,” Activision said.

Here’s how to get the ISO 45 for your own arsenal in CoD.

How to unlock the ISO 45 in MW2 and Warzone

Here’s where to find the new SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the new SMG for season four during the season, you only need to navigate to battle pass Sector D4 and finish it to gain access to the gun. The battle pass is unlocked by using unlock tokens earned through gameplay.

To get to Sector D4, simply move through D2 and down into D4, as shown in the image above. Once you’ve unlocked all of the items in D4, you can unlock the ISO 45 for usage across all CoD modes, including Warzone and DMZ.

If the battle pass isn’t your thing and you’re more of a DMZ fan, then you’re also in luck. The ISO 45 can be unlocked by finding it in a DMZ match and successfully extracting with it. Once completed, the ISO 45 can then be used across all of CoD’s modes.

The ISO makes its return in MW2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once season four comes to an end, a weapon challenge to unlock the ISO 45 will become available. Until then, you will need to rank up the battle pass or extract it from DMZ to get the gun in your own Gunsmith.

This article will be updated with more information on the ISO 45 as it becomes available.

