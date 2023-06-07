It's time for the summer of CoD, baby.

It’s that time once again, Call of Duty gamers, to hop back online to check out the offerings in the latest season of content.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have already reached season four, and the new season is bringing the heat with exciting new weapons, maps, and more for players to sink their teeth into throughout the summer of 2023.

Here’s everything that’s coming to CoD and changing in season four, which is expected to begin on June 14.

MW2 season four patch notes

Nikto is back in season four. Image via Activision

The leaks and data-mined information for season four are unusually scant this time around. In previous seasons, there was a good amount of information known ahead of time.

On June 7, Activision officially announced season four for June 14 and confirmed that Nikto will be the featured operator in the season.

Nikto is coming and he's bringing company 😈



Stand your ground in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII launching June 14 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZG7UKfNp4I — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 7, 2023

But as with previous seasons, we know what to expect from season four in CoD. There will be new multiplayer maps, new weapons, new camo challenges, and a new battle pass for players to grind and unlock dozens upon dozens of items.

More official info about season four should be coming very soon.

Warzone 2 season four patch notes

A new map could be coming soon. Image via Activision

According to reports, a new Warzone map is coming with season four.

But for players looking for an alternative to Al Mazrah, they may be disappointed. Reports claim the new map, Vondel, will be a Resurgence location to start out. Leaked screenshots of the map tease a European city that looks to be potentially based on a location in the Netherlands or a similar area.

All of the weapon balancing and changes that come with the MW2 update will also affect Warzone 2, so the patch notes will be rife with information for players to pick through when they go live.

DMZ season four patch notes

A reset is coming in season four. Image via Activision

A new season in DMZ means a reset of inventories and new content to play on Al Mazrah. Here’s everything that’s expected to come in DMZ’s season four update:

A reset similar to the one that took place in season two.

New Mission sets and new “REDACTED” gameplay.

Faction Mission progress will be reset.

Contraband, mission, and key inventories reset.

Insured Weapon slots will be reset, but with new ways to unlock them.

More information about DMZ’s content in season four is coming soon.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available, including official patch notes when they are released by Activision.

