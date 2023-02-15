The best ISO Hemlock loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s ever-growing roster of weapons has been blessed with a true gift. Remember the ACR in the original MW2? It’s here, and it’s as beautiful as ever. Say hello to the ISO Hemlock.

“A powerful and enhanced rifle from Expedite Firearms is designed to take both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK ammunition, providing battlefield-advantage in any situation,” the Hemlock’s in-game description reads. And to be honest, that’s kind of an under-sell.

The ISO Hemlock may be one of the best guns in MW2 and Warzone 2 as it’s been added to the game. Things may change in the months ahead, but for now, it’s absolutely a must-have for assault rifle players to unlock.

Once the Hemlock is unlocked via the season two battle pass, players can begin ranking it up in MW2 multiplayer, Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map Ashika Island, or even DMZ. There’s plenty of fun to be had in the leveling process, but this gun is an absolute monster once it’s fully ranked.

Here’s the best setup to use on MW2’s newest assault rifle that was added as part of season two.

Best ISO Hemlock loadout and class setup in MW2

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip

Secondary: Combat Knife or preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun grenade

Lethal: Frag grenade

Perks: Bomb Squad and Double Time, Focus, Ghost

Field Upgrades: Dead Silence and Trophy System

Why this is the best ISO Hemlock loadout and class setup in MW2

The Hemlock already feels like one of the more powerful and accurate assault rifles in the game, so it doesn’t need a lot of help in the Gunsmith. But if you use these attachments, you may find a contender for a new favorite AR.

This setup of attachments will accentuate the gun’s strengths, buffing its damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, morphing it into a bit of a laser beam that actually has pretty decent mobility, even after slight negations.

Variation can be found in the optic slot. The Slimline Pro is great, but it can be swapped out for an additional attachment like the R-COM S4 or an Underbarrel like the FTAC Ripper 56. The iron sights are beautiful and very reminiscent of the MW2 2009’s ACR, so an optic may not be needed at all.