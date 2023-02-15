The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 meta may have just undergone a tectonic plate shift thanks to a new weapon added in season two.

Modern Warfare 2’s arsenal of guns got a tremendous boost with the ISO Hemlock, a new “powerful and enhanced rifle” that is originally found within the season two battle pass.

If you enjoyed using the ACR in 2009’s version of MW2 (and who didn’t?), you may have a new favorite in the ISO Hemlock. The 2023 version of the gun is as strong and as fun to use as ever.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use on the ISO Hemlock AR in Warzone 2.

Best ISO Hemlock loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Why this is the best ISO Hemlock loadout in Warzone 2

The Hemlock doesn’t need much help when it comes to dealing damage accurately, but in Warzone 2, you need to fire at longer ranges for long periods of time, so this setup of attachments will help out with making it into the gun it needs to be on Al Mazrah.

These attachments add huge buffs to the Hemlock’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, helping you dole out damage consistently and persistently. The AIM OP-V4 optic is perfect for mid-range combat, and you’ll be able to hit shots at a distance easily if you maintain what little recoil the gun has.

It’s important to throw on the 45 Round Mag in the Magazine slot because you’ll be burning through the default 30-round clip pretty quickly as you chunk away at the enemy’s armor in battle royale or even Resurgence on Ashika Island.

Best perk package for the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Focus or Fast Hands, Ghost

You can’t go wrong with this all-purpose perk package, one that suits all general playstyles in Warzone 2. Double Time will keep you moving quickly, and Battle Hardened will lessen the effects of tactical grenade spam. The choice comes in the third slot between Focus (less flinch) or Fast Hands (reload and use equipment faster), and in perk four between Ghost (don’t appear on UAVs) or Quick Fix (begin healing when you get a kill).

Best equipment for the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun grenade

Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

Stun grenades are especially powerful in Warzone 2, even when players counter them. Use those to your advantage to slow enemies down, pick them off from afar with the Hemlock, and then finish them off with a well-placed throwing knife after they’ve been downed.