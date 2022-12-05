The never-ending struggle of choosing which of Warzone 2’s dozens of weapons to use continues on, but this gun could possibly be one of the better options available.

The Call of Duty battle royale meta lends itself to weapons that hit hard at a decent distance, with as little recoil as possible, and with large magazines that help deal with fully armored enemies. That’s why a gun like the SAKIN MG38 shines.

The SAKIN is a belt-fed LMG that “delivers devastating 7.62 rounds at a high fire rate thanks to a short-stroke gas piston,” according to its in-game description. This thing fires fast and for a long time thanks to its massive magazine.

Here’s the best loadout for one of Warzone 2’s light machine gun options.

Best SAKIN MG38 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: 20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Get ready to post up and rain down hell with this SAKIN MG38 build, because boy, oh boy, is it slow. But you won’t need to move quickly when you have 100 rounds of high-caliber ammunition and very little recoil to speak of.

These five attachments will buff the SAKIN’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, turning it into a relentlessly-firing laser beam. You will have even less mobility and handling, though, so keep that in mind when you’re trying to run and gun.

The SAKIN is best when paired up with another weapon with more mobility, like a pistol or SMG. It’s necessary since you don’t want to be running around in the open with this giant cannon, sluggishly and easy to hit by enemy fire.

Best perk package for SAKIN MG38 in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

The go-to perk package for Warzone 2 players everywhere features everything you might need from your hard-earned loadout drop. You’re going to need Double Time to compensate for the SAKIN’s poor mobility, and Ghost will keep you in the wind when nearby enemies call in a UAV killstreak.

Best equipment for SAKIN MG38 in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun grenade

Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

Since the SAKIN is such a pain to deal with when it comes to moving around, a stun grenade will be a blessing when dealing with SMG users who can outmaneuver you with ease. Stunning them will level the playing field and allow you to take them down at your own pace.