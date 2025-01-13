Black Ops 6’s next Zombies map could be coming sooner than anyone originally thought

Black Ops 6 already has three fun new Zombies maps to choose from, but a fourth is on the way and could be arriving sooner rather than later.

Today, Treyarch teased how it would be sharing “details on our next map” as part of 115 Day, a yearly celebration of Call of Duty’s Zombies mode, which originated with Treyarch’s Nazi Zombies mode in 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War.

Get the gang back together. Image via Activision

Jan. 15, which is 1/15 in the US, has been a day where Treyarch shows off what’s coming next in Zombies, along with reliving the past in honor of Element 115 from the co-op mode. For its last mainline title, 2020’s Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch revealed Firebase Z as part of 115 Day in 2021, so it looks like that trend will continue.

The only question, though, is when the new map will debut. Due to the timing, it could potentially release during the upcoming season two, which will likely begin on Jan. 28. However, it’s more likely that it could be a part of season three some time in April, considering the latest map Citadelle des Morts only just launched last month.

Season two’s offerings are unknown as of yet, however, so anything is possible. Treyarch said it has “plenty to share with the Zombies community” as part of 115 Day, which is this upcoming Thursday, so there could be even more secrets left to be unveiled.

BO6 launched in October with Terminus and Liberty Falls, with Citadelle des Morts following less than two months later as a part of season one. Launching a fourth new map within about three months would be very, very impressive, especially considering the quality of previous maps and general contentment of the community with this game’s Zombies offerings thus far.

More will be revealed on Jan. 16, so stay tuned.

